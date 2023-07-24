PCS ANNOUNCES 2023 QUARTERLY INNOVATION UPDATE

Newest Product Updates to Enhance and Improve User Experience

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PCS, an AI-powered, all-in-one cloud transportation management system used by Shippers and Carriers to seamlessly manage end-to-end business operations, announces its most recent release with enhancements and changes that boost productivity and improve user experience.

Shippers and Carriers using or considering PCS’s powerful platform will be pleased to learn of an exciting new Prime Express feature:

Driver Schedules

Driver schedules are one of the key components used in Prime Express Optimization to ensure drivers are matched to the correct loads. Creating driver schedules in Prime Express reduces the need to manually track and enter schedules on a regular basis. This specifically aids organizations who rely on driver shift work or those that primarily do LTL or local pick-up drivers.

Carriers currently utilizing the PCS Platform will be delighted to learn of the updgraded capability now available with the PCS/Samsara Integration:

Samsara Two-Way Integration (Beta Version)

Customers will now be able to post dispatches to their drivers, directly from the TMS to the Samsara mobile app. Customers no longer have to create a manual route in Samsara. With a click of the button all load info will transmit to the Samsara mobile app for drivers to start the Samsara workflow.

All images from the Samsara mobile app, will now be brought into the TMS. Drivers no longer have to use dual-apps to complete their loads and backup paperwork.

Now, Carriers can create load status updates from Samsara’s geofencing. Customers will also receive load status notifications for the route as the stops get completed.

Supported by numerous enhancements, these new features make the integrated, easy-to-use PCS platform more powerful and effective than ever before:

Feature Enhancements and Improvements

In the latest release, minor bugs have been fixed and numerous features have been enhanced and improved, including:

Enhanced ERP Integration (Shipper)

Enhanced “Spot-Quote Auto Reject” Functionality (Shipper)

Updated “Date Filter” in Tendering Rule (Shipper)

Updated “WMS Field” in Departed Shipment Event (Shipper)

Updated “Shipment Cost Details Report” (Shipper)

Enhanced Detention Management Capabilities (Carrier)

Enhanced EDI Forms (Carrier)

New Mobile App Geofencing Capabilities (Carrier)

Updated Research/Dispatch Manager with Rate Totals (Carrier)

Upgraded DAT API to the latest version (Carrier)

About PCS Software

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports Shippers and Carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

Contact: Bess Lauer, besslauer@pcssoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcs-announces-2023-quarterly-innovation-update-301884143.html

SOURCE PCS Software

