Pedalling in Sync: Connecting Cyclists One Collaborative Solution At A Time

The collective adopts a collaborative problem-solving approach to cater to the worldwide cycling community’s needs

Set to launch in October, their inaugural product, Coastal Bike Glove, protects bikes while also seamlessly blends them into living spaces

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Colligo Collective (Colligo), Singapore’s first community-centric platform for cyclists, is thrilled to announce their official launch. Headlined by the brand’s inaugural product, Coastal Bike Glove, the highly-anticipated launch underscores Colligo’s mission to provide a seamless cycling experience for all while fostering community engagement among cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

Recognising cyclists’ shared passion, the platform delves into the heart of biking culture to curate a holistic experience for cyclists worldwide. At the heart of this initiative is the Coastal Bike Glove, first of Colligo’s innovations born from a collective need for comprehensive bicycle protection. The utilitarian bike covering elegantly shields vital bike components while effortlessly blending into any environment, seamlessly blending functionality and aesthetics.

More than a design feature that protects key bike protrusions, the Coastal Bike Glove also boasts a unique capability to seamlessly blend bicycles into living spaces — creating a harmonious fusion of form and function, allowing bikes to be proudly displayed within homes without compromising aesthetics or quality.

“We’ve worked on more than 100 prototypes spanning 15 different iterations since 2022. Every month, we eagerly connect with our community to gather insights as we are dedicated to continue perfecting the Coastal Bike Glove. Now, we are thrilled to share this product with our fellow bikers who make up the heart of our cycling community,” shares Ringo Fan, Creator of Colligo Collective.

Also a lifelong biking enthusiast, Ringo took on a hands-on role in building Colligo from the ground up, personally crafting the initial 7 prototypes, and even learning to sew for precise detailing. This deep involvement steers the brand towards transparent communication with manufacturers, ensuring impeccable quality assurance.

Speaking more on the product development process that went behind the Bike Glove, Ringo adds: “Our research spans internationally, involving members from across 15 countries, including Singapore, Australia, China, and the Netherlands. This diverse engagement allows us to deeply understand how we can deliver the most effective solutions to the community.”

The Coastal Bike Glove is set to make its official entry to the market in the first week of October via Kickstarter starting from SGD$68.00. Customers are able to find the best fit for their bikes with the support of Colligo’s AI-integrated interactive platform that facilitates personalised consultations through pictures submitted of their bikes.

For more information about the Colligo Collective Community and their upcoming products, please visit – https://colligo.cc/

About Colligo Creative

By the Collective, for the collective.

Colligo Collective is embarking on a community-first journey to co-create products that matter. We listen to the discourse and struggles from the community to understand what cycling needs have yet to be addressed in the market. Every idea matters, because to us, it is more than just a ride.

Community backed Brilliance

Our gloves are the first set of products approved by like-minded cyclists. The prototypes are expanded upon and improved with every version based on feedback from community discussions and partnership programs. It is with their trust and support that we have the confidence to launch our very first kickstarter.

About Coastal Bike Glove

Seamlessly enhance your cycling experience with Colligo Collective’s Coastal Bike Gloves. Crafted to safeguard your bike and its valuable parts, these gloves redefine protection without compromising aesthetics. Engineered for cyclists who cherish their bikes and seek both style and functionality, each glove within the Coastal collection serves as a guardian for different bike components, preventing unsightly scratches on surfaces while safeguarding your bike. First conceptualised, designed, and hand-stitched in Gold Coast, the Coastal Bike Gloves reflect the spirit of “The Coastal Ride”, a symbolic route where founder, Ringo Fan, met the individuals who inspired the creation of Colligo and its first set of products.

SOURCE Colligo Collective

