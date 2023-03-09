PissedConsumer.com Launches New Customer Relations and Reputation Management Services

Online consumer advocacy and review platform, PissedConsumer.com, introduced new review and reputation management services and customer support solutions for businesses looking to improve their online presence and customer relations.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — For over 15 years, the consumer review website PissedConsumer.com has served as a resource for more than 15 million customers to research companies and vent frustrations about buying experiences. Now it will offer new business services to help companies improve online reputations and customer service outcomes.

“We’ve long taken an active position in defending the rights of consumers to express their frustrations with businesses they interact with,” said Joanna Simpson of PissedConsumer.com. “But we’ve also long worked to build communication bridges between brands and consumers to help resolve those frustrations. Our new services take this a step further. With them, we can help businesses better monitor their online reputations and address customer service concerns in a more timely and effective way.”

PissedConsumer’s new review and reputation management services help companies monitor and respond to online reviews and other customer feedback. Related marketing services aim to build positive images through content and improved visibility.

“Our reputation-focused services aim to improve brand image and build customer trust and retention,” said Simpson. “Proactive reputation and review monitoring, for example, enables companies to more quickly respond to consumer feedback and address complaints, demonstrating genuine care for customers.”

Reputation management and online reputation marketing services include:

Review management services, both on PissedConsumer.com and third-party platforms

Search engine optimization (SEO) reputation management

Promotion strategy, including target marketing

Digital advertisements

Content marketing

PissedConsumer now also offers customer service solutions to help companies better understand and address consumer concerns. These range from customer service audits and process development to full customer support outsourcing with 24/7 multichannel customer service.

“While PissedConsumer.com is best known as a platform for consumer complaints, our aim is to minimize them,” said Simpson. “We work to better inform buyers so they can avoid problematic purchases in the first place. We also want to help businesses provide better customer support if problems do occur. Not all companies have internal customer service experts who can identify and correct problems impacting their reputations in the market. We want to help them fill those voids, and we can do so in both a comprehensive and customized way with these new services.”

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a consumer advocacy and review website where more than 15 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 77 thousand companies, products and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer also provides online reputation, review management and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations.

For more information about PissedConsumer.com’s new customer service and business reputation services, you can visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/for-business or contact Joanna Simpson.

