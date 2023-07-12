PissedConsumer.com Survey Illustrates the Business Implications of Online Reviews

Online consumer advocacy and review website, PissedConsumer.com, conducted a survey about customers’ use of, and reliance on, online reviews. With 80.9% of shoppers admitting they are influenced by negative reviews, companies concerned about reputation management can’t afford to ignore them.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PissedConsumer.com surveyed over 4000 consumers about online reviews, how they’re used, and how businesses can use negative reviews to improve their online reputation. Results show that 84% of people read online reviews before making a purchase, and negative reviews can influence the majority of buying decisions.

“From the business perspective, online reviews can feel out of a company’s control,” said Michael Podolsky, CEO and Co-Founder of PissedConsumer.com. “This survey demonstrates the opposite is true. Most shoppers—86.8%—said they try to reach a company’s customer service team before leaving a negative review. This means most negative online reviews are preventable through accessible and responsive customer service. Even after negative reviews are posted, 33.1% of people said they would do business with a company again if their issue was resolved. This is why it’s vital that businesses monitor these reviews and respond appropriately.”

It’s not enough for companies to monitor feedback left on their own websites. Customers don’t trust company websites as much as third-party review platforms. According to survey results, if businesses want to conduct an online reputation audit or engage in positive review management, they should focus on trusted sources like major search engines, online shopping portals, and consumer review websites.

“At Pissed Consumer, we’ve long believed in taking a proactive approach to review and reputation management,” said Podolsky. “These survey results provide further evidence that businesses can directly impact their online reputation by monitoring reviews and taking positive steps to rebuild relationships with unhappy customers. In the end, customers want to feel heard after having a negative experience. Empathy and a genuine effort to fix problems go a long way.”

To learn more about the survey and the importance of online review management, you can download the survey results.

For companies interested in more comprehensive guidance on monitoring and responding to reviews, PissedConsumer.com offers review management services and online reputation audits.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a consumer advocacy and review website where more than 15 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 100 thousand companies, products, and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer.com also provides online reputation, review management and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations.

For more information about PissedConsumer.com's latest consumer survey or review and reputation management services, you can visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/for-business/contacts.html

Even after negative reviews are posted, 33.1% of people said they would do business with a company again if their issue was resolved.

