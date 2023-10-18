PIZZA HUT DELIVERY CELEBRATES 16TH ANNIVERSARY WITH CONVOY AND LONG QUEUES

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Pizza Hut Delivery participated in Car Free Day events in Jakarta and Surabaya. By selling their favorite menus for only 16 thousand through PHD food trucks and distributing exclusive merchandise, there were long queues in Parkir Timur Senayan Jakarta and Tugu Pahlawan Surabaya.

Customers can choose PHD favorite menus for 16 thousand with 10 selections from Cheesy Beef Spaghetti, Mac n Cheese, Rice Chicken Delight, Rice Omelette, Fire Beef Pizza, BBQ Cheese Beef Pizza, Golden Pocket Snack and a choice of Wingstreet/Chicken Bites with Rice for 25 thousand. ‘Serba 16k Promo’ is only valid for takeaway & delivery purchases throughout Indonesia and will end on October 24, 2024.

Not only that, social media was also flooded with monitoring of people who met PHD Delivery motorcycle convoy groups and there were dense queues at PHD outlets to buy the promo. Carrying the mission of improving product quality and service for its loyal customers, the series of PHD’s 16th anniversary has started from October 9-11, 2023 with ‘Buy 2 Melts Get 1 Free Promo’ and continued with ‘Serba 16k Promo’.

Pizza Hut Delivery was established to meet the needs of food delivery services as traffic congestion increases. With the change in consumer habits that are always mobile and the need for practical food, the demand for PHD products continues to increase. This makes PHD grow rapidly in the midst of people throughout Indonesia.

ABOUT PHD

Pizza Hut Delivery (PHD) is part of Pizza Hut Indonesia (PT Sarimelati Kencana TBK), established in 2007, currently PHD has 290 outlets throughout Indonesia, 2 food trucks in Jakarta & Surabaya, and is also available in 2 rest areas (Cikampek KM 57 and Sidoarjo KM 754).

PHD has a restaurant concept that focuses on takeaway and delivery. PHD offers the best interactive delivery service, serving high-quality pizza, and delivered hot food at the right time.

The concept of PHD as a Trusted Delivery Service is supported by a guarantee service to fulfill customer orders within 30 minutes of arriving on time, or customers get free pizza vouchers. PHD also continues to build its image as a modern delivery restaurant, by providing services through websites and applications that are fast, precise and reliable.

Order PHD now via call center 1500-600, website www.pizzahut.co.id and Pizza Hut Indonesia App.

