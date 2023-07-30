PlanHub launches, simbud, a new eSIM comparison tool that makes it easy to stay connected while travelling–without breaking the bank

Mastercard reported a 31% increase in leisure travel in march 2023 compared to the same period in 2019.

eSIM adoption rate grew by 152% between 2019 and 2022, according to Mobilise Global.

MONTREAL, July 30, 2023 /CNW/ – PlanHub.ca, a renowned Canadian telecom plan comparator, is thrilled to announce the launch of simbud.com , a travel eSim comparator website specifically designed to simplify the way consumers choose eSim plans for their next trip.

The amount of eSim providers has exploded. We have counted more than 25 including Airalo, Nomad, Holafly and more. Not to mention, national players are also starting to offer options for incoming travelers.

Travelers today are embracing the convenience and cost-saving potential of eSim technology at an unprecedented rate. simbud.com understands the need to simplify the eSim selection journey, allowing travelers to effortlessly unlock the amazing advantages it brings. This smart choice can potentially lead to significant savings, making each adventure even more memorable and budget-friendly.

simbud.com leverages PlanHub’s extensive knowledge and expertise in the price comparison space to provide users with eSim plans from various service providers. The launch of simbud.com aligns with PlanHub’s dedication to simplifying the telecom landscape. Users can easily compare plans based on coverage, pricing, data allowances and more.

“Consumers interested in affordable data often face the challenge of limited options,” says Nadir Marcos, CEO and Co-Founder of PlanHub. “simbud.com aims to bridge this gap by providing users with a convenient one-stop platform to explore and compare eSim plans hassle-free. We firmly believe that eSims have the power to revolutionise global connectivity and simbud.com is our commitment to simplifying this transition for travelers.”

As well as being a great tool for consumers, this fully customizable embeddable widget can also allow online media outlets to earn additional revenue generated from the widget through revenue sharing.

About PlanHub:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montreal, PlanHub is an independent comparison platform focused mainly on mobile and internet plans in Canada. PlanHub.ca offers completely free, easy-to-use tools for sifting through thousands of plans offered by hundreds of telecommunications service providers. PlanHub also owns Branchez-vous , a Quebec-based technology website, and simbud , a global eSIM comparison platform.

