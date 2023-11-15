Planoly unveils brand evolution: Doubling down on content creators

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Planoly, the first social media management tool built for creators, by creators, is announcing a transformative brand relaunch. This relaunch marks a milestone in the company’s mission to empower creators and streamline the social media management process.

Planoly has evolved its brand to address the most pressing needs of creators. Turning a passion into a paycheck isn’t always easy. To do so, creators have to juggle a million things, from building a strategy and filming content to writing engaging captions and keeping a consistent post schedule. With the newest iteration of Planoly, creators can say goodbye to the hassle of using multiple tools, and say hello to more time for creating, ideating, and engaging with their audiences.

“The power of the creator economy is undeniable, with Goldman Sachs estimating the creator economy TAM at $250 billion, and 29% of Gen-Z saying they want to become content creators,” says Katelyn Sorensen, CEO of Planoly. “Because half of our team is made up of passionate content creators, we have a front-row seat to the challenges of consistently growing a brand on social media. Trends and platforms are constantly changing, so our brand and product need to evolve as well. With this launch, we are ushering in a new era for Planoly, and doubling down on creators – providing innovative tools to simplify the creator workflow and empower them to build a profitable business”

Planoly launched in 2016 as the first visual Instagram planner, helping creators curate the perfect grid. As social media and the creator economy have progressed, so has the brand. Today, Planoly is a robust, multi-channel tool that seeks to simplify every piece of the creator workflow – from inspiration to planning, scheduling, and monetization. Auto-posting capabilities exist across seven social media channels (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Pinterest), and users have access to essential content creation tools like Canva integration and hashtag manager. All of these elements come together in one simplified workspace, making it easier than ever for creators to grow their businesses on social media.

Planoly’s new branding was developed and inspired by their in-house team, many of whom are creators themselves, representing a variety of different niches (including beauty, design, fitness, and small business). The Planoly team knows the hardships of making a legit business out of social media better than anyone.

The star in the new Planoly logo represents a creator’s passion and drive and is a symbol that’s been a part of the brand since the very beginning. The new brand colors foster a friendly, familiar, yet unique feel, while the product experience continues to be a space that allows creators’ content and ideas to be the star.

“Planoly is inspired by the people who use and build our product. As the brand is evolving into a bolder version of all of us, updating the visual brand felt like the right next step into our new era,” says Carra Sykes, design director at Planoly. “We want our visual brand to continue to grow and feel fresh, just like our product which is regularly improving to keep up with the social landscape.”

Following the relaunch, Planoly will also be introducing its AI Caption Writer. This auto-magic AI tool will help creators level up their content while still maintaining their authentic voices. The AI Caption Generator, run by GPT 3.5, will also include different writing styles to choose from, so AI will write captions in the tone of, ‘Your in-the-know bestie’, ‘Corporate slay’, ‘Everyone’s favorite teacher’, or ‘The eclectic artist’.

As the brand reveals its relaunch, Planoly extends an invitation to creators to embark on their own, transformative, social media journey. This renewed focus centers on empowering and serving as the ultimate social media-savvy sidekick to creators.

About Planoly

Planoly is the first social media management tool built for creators, by creators. Planoly is trusted by over eight million to take care of inspiration, organization, and consistency so creators can focus on all the other things that made them want to be creators in the first place.

