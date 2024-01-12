Play For Dream Technologies Chosen as Qualcomm's Partner for Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Chip

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On January 8, chip giant Qualcomm disclosed its partnership lineup for the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. In addition to internationally renowned companies such as Samsung, Play For Dream Technologies, a rising star in the Chinese spatial computing field, is also on the list. The company is set to be among the first to equip its new products with the new-gen chip this year.

Play For Dream Technologies, a high-tech startup founded in 2020, specializes in spatial computing devices and has brought two groundbreaking products to the market to date. The recent partnership with Qualcomm represents a strategic collaboration, combining the technological strengths of both companies. The alliance is expected to yield novel spatial interactive experiences that will further accelerate the development of the field. Play For Dream Technologies boasts a unique position in China with over 70% of its team dedicated to full-stack, independent R&D, encompassing industrial design, software, hardware, and algorithms. With its strong in-house development and innovation capabilities, Play For Dream Technologies is focused on advancing the development of its third-generation spatial computing devices, aiming to release the industry’s most cutting-edge product in 2024.

In today’s rapidly advancing tech landscape, the spatial computing era is upon us. Play For Dream Technologies, in a strategic collaboration with chip powerhouse Qualcomm, has integrated Qualcomm’s latest chip into its newly developed spatial computing device. This partnership leverages cutting-edge imagination and advanced technological capabilities to usher users into a new epoch of information accessibility.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/play-for-dream-technologies-chosen-as-qualcomms-partner-for-snapdragon-xr2-gen-2-chip-302033402.html

SOURCE PLAY FOR DREAM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

