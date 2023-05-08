Plenty of Fish Announces Consextual Revolution

Dating App Encourages Better Dating Behaviors with New Campaign, The Rise of Consexting, and New Product Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — New insights from dating app Plenty of Fish reveal that 91% of singles are interested in exploring healthy and fun ways to express themselves sexually1. To encourage singles to date better, Plenty of Fish is launching a new campaign that highlights “consexting” – a behavior that describes discussing boundaries and receiving consent before sexting.

“Our research shows that younger daters are already ‘consexting1,’ but nearly three-quarters (74%) of singles say sexting too soon can give the wrong impression2,” said Christina Kozloff, chief marketing officer at Plenty of Fish. “Dating should be fun, and the key is respecting boundaries and clearly communicating what works for you.”

While many singles are exploring healthy sexual expression, over one-third find the act of sending unsolicited nudes to be the most offensive dating behavior2. To further encourage positive dating behaviors, Plenty of Fish today introduced the No Dick Pic (NDP) badge, which members can add to their profiles to indicate that they aren’t interested in sending or receiving unsolicited nudes.

While sending nude photos on Plenty of Fish is prohibited (members don’t have the ability to share any unmoderated images from their device gallery, to help safeguard against inappropriate photo-sharing), it can occur off-app. To better understand how these experiences impact singles, the brand polled its members and found that 62% of singles, including 75% of women, would find value in a dating app feature that indicates that the person they are chatting with is not interested in sending unsolicited nude photos2.

To promote and support a more welcoming dating environment, for every NDP badge added to a member profile during the month of May, Plenty of Fish will make a donation to the nonprofit A Call to Men 3, an organization that works to transform society by promoting healthy, respectful masculinity.

The Consextual Revolution

While unsolicited nude photos are universally offensive, 91% of singles report having a positive past experience with sexting, with 35% sexting weekly1. Certified sex therapist, relationship expert and Plenty of Fish partner Todd Baratz agrees there can be numerous benefits to sexting.

“Sexting is a communication tool that can truly enhance a connection between partners. Through sexting, people can explore intimacy and self-expression in a manner that can feel easier than in-person,” said Baratz. “The majority of singles (55%) think sexting is fun2, and I encourage daters to have honest and open conversations about what interests them – it shouldn’t be taboo.”

Plenty of Fish member insights found that sexting can elevate how singles feel about themselves and their partners1:

68% of singles say sexting can help boost self-esteem

82% of single women say sexting can make them feel more confident and sexy

60% of singles agree that sexting can heighten the anticipation of seeing someone

41% of single women consider sexting to be an important part of romantic partnership

An IRL Gallery of Dick Pics

The new campaign builds on Plenty of Fish’s award-winning global “ Gallery of Dick Pics ” brand campaign, unveiled in fall 2022. Designed to highlight what constitutes an appropriate “dick” pic, the SFW (safe for work) virtual Gallery of Dick Pics features photos of wholesome guys named Richard, Richie, or Dick, i.e. “Dicks” – of all shapes and sizes.

Starting today, Plenty of Fish is bringing the Gallery of Dick Pics to life with an out-of-home activation, running through June 4. The activation includes a real-life pop-up of the virtual gallery located at a subway station in Manhattan. New Yorkers will find campaign creative has taken over the subway station, with signage found on turnstiles, stairways, walkways, digital screens and more.

From May 15-May 20 only, consumers can also engage with Plenty of Fish at a pop-up gallery gift shop, located just outside the station entrance, which will offer free coffee and swag giveaways, including premium “Burn This Dick” candles, “Fresh Dick” soap, cheeky t-shirts and more.

Additionally, the campaign is supported by out-of-home advertisements in Texas, as well as TV, influencers, social and digital nationally.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is a dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, one where they get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they’re looking for – and simply date better! Plenty of Fish was the first dating app to ban “face filters” in all profile pics, and the first Match Group dating app to introduce live streaming. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, and is one of the largest global online dating companies, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

Download Plenty of Fish today, check out the latest dating trends and advice on the Plenty of Fish blog

1SOURCE: 7,546 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in April 2023.

2SOURCE: 14,738 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in March 2023.

3The campaign donation is part of an ongoing partnership between Match Group (NSDQ: MTCH), Plenty of Fish’s parent company, and A Call to Men, that was formed to foster discussions that encourage positive dating behaviors among men to enhance the dating experience for all singles.

