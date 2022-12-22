PMV Capital Advisers, LLC Has Announced the Launch of the PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSE Arca: ARP)

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “We see an opportunity in the marketplace for an all-weather strategy that has low correlation to the broad stock market,” said Portfolio Manager Daniel Snover, CFA. “Investors today are looking for ways to diversify their portfolio beyond traditional stock and bond positions.”

Risk parity is a style of portfolio construction with the goal of balancing returns throughout the market cycle by managing the tradeoffs between the primary drivers of asset class returns: economic growth and inflation. PMV believes that trends in the macro-economic environment create trends in asset class prices. Rather than naively allocating risk between the primary drivers of returns, as a risk parity portfolio does, PMV adapts portfolio allocations to identified asset class trends. Like risk parity, PMV’s goal is to balance returns throughout the market cycle. However, PMV believes the inclusion of a momentum factor has the potential to improve outcomes for investors.

About PMV Capital Advisers, LLC

PMV provides retirement and wealth management to individuals, and sub-advisory services to other investment advisers. PMV Capital Advisers, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of PMV by securities regulators and does not mean the Adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. Additional information regarding PMV, including its fees, can be found in PMV’s Form ADV, Part 2, a copy of which is available upon request or online at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

To determine if the Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors and charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-888-495-9115. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. You can review the prospectus here: http://www.pmvcapital.com/arp.

There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. There is no assurance that the objectives of the Funds will be achieved or will be will successful. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, the Fund is subject to Momentum risk. Therefore, the value of the Fund may decline if, among other reasons, momentum trends believed to be beneficial to the fund stop, reverse, otherwise behave differently than predicted, or the securities selected for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio do not perform as anticipated. The Fund may be more heavily invested in particular asset classes and may be especially sensitive to factors and economic risks that specifically affect those asset classes.

Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets.

PMV Capital Advisers, LLC serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as a sub advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with PMV Capital Advisers, LLC, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC or any of its affiliates.

