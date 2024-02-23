Poets&Quants™ Announces Groundbreaking Business School Showcase at Global Sustainable Development Congress

Times Higher Education and Poets&Quants™ Highlight Business Schools in this Inaugural Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Times Higher Education and Poets&Quants are thrilled to announce the GSDC Business School Showcase, a groundbreaking initiative taking place at the prestigious Global Sustainable Development Congress (GSDC) June 10-13th in Bangkok.

This highly anticipated addition to the main plenary marks a pioneering collaboration, bringing together changemakers and thought leaders to explore the critical intersection of business education and building a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

“Business Schools play a crucial part in leading the sustainability charge,” said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief at Poets&Quants, “The innovation, thought leadership and development of tomorrow’s leaders makes them vital to this discussion.”

Addressing the Pressing Need for Sustainable Business Practices:

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations serve as a global roadmap for tackling poverty, climate change, and other pressing issues. The GSDC Business School Showcase recognizes the crucial role of business education in equipping future leaders with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to achieve these goals.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation:

Through insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, the showcase will foster dialogue and collaboration between leading business schools, corporations, and other stakeholders. Participants will explore innovative approaches to integrating sustainability into business curricula, developing responsible leadership, and driving positive change across industries.

Invitation to Participate:

The GSDC Business School Showcase welcomes participation from:

Business Schools & Companies: Join as speakers, attendees, or sponsors. Find out more about participation opportunities here.

Individuals: Register as delegates representing your government, school, student & alumni groups, or company. Register for in-person or online attendance here.

Friends of P&Q: Individuals interested in attending without a school or corporate affiliation can email for more information email us.

Stay Tuned for More Information:

In the coming weeks, the organizers will unveil the lineup of speakers, panels, discussion forums, and workshops planned for the showcase.

Together, we can shape a future where business education empowers positive change and drives a more sustainable and equitable world.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the world’s leading resource for complete business education coverage. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, more news and in-depth features than any other source, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and multiple events year-round — all in service to our mission to empower our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

