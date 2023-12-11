Polyacrylamide Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

In the US market, Polyacrylamide (PAM) demonstrated mixed sentiments in the third quarter of 2023. Throughout Q3, the overall market fundamentals exhibited a slight decrease of approximately 1.6% in PAM prices. The initial month of Q3 saw price stability following a prior increase. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) sector demand increased, but weak demand from downstream industries like paint and disinfectant hindered overall commodity growth. Consequently, regional manufacturers adjusted pricing strategies. Despite these changes, international consumers remained cautious due to sufficient inventories. In the subsequent months of Q3, PAM prices in the US market continued to follow previous market dynamics, with no notable changes in factors affecting final prices. However, in the last month of Q3, there was an upward trajectory in the PAM market, attributed to a surge in overseas demand and increased logistics charges resulting from disruptions in the Panama Canal pathway, reducing overall export volume and contributing to price escalation.

APAC:

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Polyacrylamide (PAM) market experienced an overall decline of approximately 28% in the third quarter of 2023. The quarter began with price stability, but uncertainty in demand from downstream industries created challenges for the PAM market. Industry players adopted cautious investment approaches, and weak global export activity further decreased PAM prices. Moving into the second month of Q3, PAM prices declined due to weakened demand from industrial water treatment and Oil & Gas (EOR) industries, driven by reduced crude oil production from OPEC countries. Additionally, low feedstock Acrylonitrile prices affected overall manufacturing costs. This uncertainty persisted in the last month of Q3, with favorable feedstock pricing helping maintain competitive manufacturing costs despite weakened demand affecting market dynamics.

Europe:

In the European market, Polyacrylamide (PAM) experienced a noticeable decline of approximately 5.8% in the third quarter of 2023. The quarter started with a declining price trend as fluctuations in demand from the downstream water treatment sector created cautious market sentiments. High material inflow from the United Kingdom to other European markets left buyers hesitant, resulting in discounted offers from sellers. Throughout Q3, uncertainty in demand from crucial sectors, such as industrial water treatment and Oil & Gas (EOR), led to weakened market sentiment. Global factors, including reduced crude oil production, further contributed to this uncertainty. However, the market was partially cushioned by favorable feedstock Acrylonitrile pricing, helping maintain competitive manufacturing costs. The European market contended with the repercussions of a weakened PMI index, affecting market dynamics. In the last month of Q3, a surge in demand from the textile and paper industry influenced PAM market fundamentals, and cost-effective feedstock Acrylonitrile helped stabilize manufacturing expenses.

