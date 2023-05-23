PR Industry Veterans Launch "Merritt & Rose Communications" Brand, Designed for Next-Gen Tech and Cybersecurity Startups

With agency’s signature brand and flexible and responsive org structure, Merritt & Rose Communications disrupts the traditional PR model

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, a group of seasoned PR professionals announced the launch of their new agency brand, Merritt & Rose Communications , and their mission to help tell the story of emerging tech and cybersecurity startups around the world. Founded by Ben Merritt, Kira Rose Wojack and other PR veterans, the agency offers comprehensive PR services that scale with their clients, ranging from early-stage startups to public companies.

The brand reflects Merritt & Rose’s commitment to help companies translate innovation into real impact (and media coverage). Following a productive week at the RSA Conference, the agency is welcoming new clients that provide unique solutions to the pressing problems of today – and tomorrow.

“We love working with tech startups and emerging growth companies. The early-stage ecosystem is a brutal place, and even with a unique answer to a pervasive problem, companies still have to carve out a compelling position and rise above the noise in an often-crowded market. That’s where we come in,” said Ben Merritt, Partner at Merritt & Rose.

According to estimates, the vast majority of startups fail, with 34% blaming lack of product-market fit and another 22% blaming marketing issues . A good PR strategy is essential to find your market fit and communicate differentiation. PR can also help amplify your marketing and messaging by educating the market, building thought leadership and establishing media relationships.

“How do you communicate your value and accomplishments to a target audience with varying levels of technological fluency?” asked Kira Rose Wojack, Partner at Merritt & Rose. “We thrive on figuring out the best way to translate your innovations. It’s a great feeling when we help facilitate connections and see brilliant founders share their insights with reporters – and, by extension, with their audiences.”

Ben previously founded Merritt Group. Kira worked with a range of technology, B2B, music and film clients from around the world. Since 2020, they have helped over 15 companies reach new audiences, including Neosec (recently acquired by Akamai), Galen Robotics (raised a $15m Series A last year), Zebrium (acquired by ScienceLogic).

“Merritt & Rose Communications transformed a complex story of data privacy and cybersecurity into a dynamic and responsive narrative that helped us establish credibility, boost web traffic and raise brand awareness. They secured a steady stream of publications, podcasts, etc., in top media outlets, including USA Today, InformationWeek, Fit4Privacy and VentureBeat that really raised our profile,” said Alan Brooks, VP Marketing, Breakwater Solutions.

Merritt & Rose Communications specializes in taking startups from vision to household name. Founded by seasoned tech PR and communications professionals who hail from journalism, corporate communications and content marketing, the agency leverages its team’s technologist backgrounds and domain expertise to help clients drive brand awareness and achieve campaign objectives. The agency primarily focuses on early-stage cybersecurity and emerging growth B2B companies that are looking to reshape their industry. To learn more, visit merrittandrose.com .

