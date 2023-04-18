Precision Survey (India) Pvt. Ltd Expands Operations to Hyderabad, Telangana

BANGALORE India, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Survey is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Hyderabad, Telangana. This move is a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in the region.

Hyderabad is a dynamic city with a thriving business community and a diverse talent pool. Precision Survey is thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community and looks forward to working with businesses and organizations in the area.

With this expansion, Precision Survey is now able to provide its high-quality services to a broader range of clients in Hyderabad and the surrounding areas. The company’s services include diversified civil engineering services like land surveyor valuation, wind power consultancy, due diligence technical property consultation, geotechnical, lidar, flood risk assessment and other allied engineering land surveyor in Hyderabad to the esteemed clients.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations to Hyderabad, Telangana,” said Mr. P. Venkataramana Chief Managing Director Precision Survey. “We have been looking forward to this moment for a long time, and we are excited to be a part of such a dynamic and thriving community. Our goal is to provide our clients in Hyderabad with the same high-quality services that our customers have come to expect from us.”

Precision Survey has a proven track record of delivering exceptional services to clients in various industries. The company’s team of experts is committed to providing clients with innovative solutions that meet their specific needs.

For more information on Precision survey services or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.precisionsurveys.in/ or contact https://www.precisionsurveys.in/contact-us

About Precision Survey (India) Pvt Ltd.

Precision Survey are a team of well-qualified & professionally managed private limited company, serving the civil engineering industry since 1995. The company was founded by Mr. P Venkataramana (EX-principal from Dayananda Sagar Institute of Technology Bangalore) a veteran in the field of civil engineering with vast experience in various infrastructure & civil engineering projects & has served in various capacities. We have been providing diversified civil engineering services like surveying, valuation, wind power consultancy, due diligence technical property consultation, geotechnical, lidar, and other allied engineering surveying services to our esteemed clients. We have gained immense technical knowledge and expertise on the above subjects over the years and have continually strived to improvise & update ourselves to ensure quality services for the benefit and growth of our clients & industry alike.

