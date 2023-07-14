Prediction of Charging Station Infrastructure in Europe and North America, 2023: Key DC & AC Operators, Powerband & Use-case Market Shares, Upcoming Technologies, and More

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Prediction of Charging Station Infrastructure in Europe and North America, 2023 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road will require a robust network of EV charging infrastructure. EVs are becoming a tempting alternative due to government-provided incentives and tax benefits. However, several prospective buyers are concerned about having their car battery discharge during a trip, highlighting the significance of charging stations. This report outlines the anticipated growth of EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America during the next few years.

This study discusses EV charging trends in Europe and North America, which are aiming for an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle ban by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050. It focuses on the use case, connector type, and powerband-based trends, compares important metrics, and provides in-depth analyses of major countries.

The study will offer a better understanding of the current state of the EV charging market and the significant changes expected in 2 to 3 years. Increased focus on fast chargers and initiatives for a robust EV network are among the many things these markets have been focusing on.

Key issues Addressed

Who are key EV charge point operators in North America and Europe ?

and ? What percentage of EV charging points are direct current (DC) chargers? Who are the leaders in DC and alternating current (AC) charging types, respectively?

What is the market share of different powerband chargers for Europe and North America ?

and ? What is the market share of different use-case chargers available in these markets?

How will the market share of chargers, based on powerband and use case, change in 2023?

What are the upcoming technologies in EV charging infrastructure, and how will they benefit ecosystem participants?

Key Topics Covered

1. Analysis Highlights

Europe – Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e

– Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e North America – Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e

– Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e Market Evolution

EV Charging Trends in Europe and North America

and EV Charging Point Installations (AC Charging)

EV Charging Point Installations (DC Charging)

EV Charging Point Use Case (AC Charging)

EV Charging Point Use Case (DC Charging)

EV Charging Infrastructure Development

EV Charging Infrastructure (Public) Development in Europe and the US

and the US Market Standards and Future Landscape – Hardware

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Charging Infrastructure Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Research Scope

EV Charging Infrastructure Types – AC and DC Charging (Europe)

) EV Charging Infrastructure Types – AC and DC Charging ( North America )

) Connector Types – North America

Connector Types – Europe

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

5. Upcoming Market Trends, 2023

Key Trends in the EV Charging Market

Ultrafast Charging

Charging Data Utilization

V2X (Vehicle to Everything) Technology

ISO 15118’s Standards/OCPP 2.0.1

Potential Business Model – Ultra-fast Charging

Potential Business Models – CPM and CPO

Cloud-based EV Charging

6. Europe Predictions, 2023

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights, 2022

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023 (E)

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022

Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2023 (E)

Top AC Charge Point Operators, Europe, 2022

Top DC Charge Point Operators, Europe, 2022

Charging Infrastructure Forecast, Europe, 2024-2025

, 2024-2025 Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast in 10 European Countries

EV Charging Trends in Austria

EV Charging Trends in Belgium

EV Charging Trends in France

EV Charging Trends in Germany

EV Charging Trends in Italy

EV Charging Trends in Netherlands

EV Charging Trends in Norway

EV Charging Trends in Spain

EV Charging Trends in Sweden

EV Charging Trends in United Kingdom

7. North America Predictions, 2023

North America’s EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights, 2022

North America's EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights, 2022

North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023

North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022

North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2023

Charge Point Operators, North America, 2022

Charging Infrastructure Forecast – North America, 2024-2025

, 2024-2025 Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast in US and Canada

EV Charging Trends in United States

EV Charging Trends in Canada

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 – Extreme Fast Charging Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 – Evolving Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3 – V2G EV Charging

9. Voice of Customer – EV Charging

BEV Charging – Planning, Information, and Selection Criteria

PHEV Charging – Planning, Information, and Selection Criteria

BEV Charging – Planning Tools Used and Type

10. Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

12. List of Exhibits

