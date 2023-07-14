Prediction of Charging Station Infrastructure in Europe and North America, 2023: Key DC & AC Operators, Powerband & Use-case Market Shares, Upcoming Technologies, and More

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Prediction of Charging Station Infrastructure in Europe and North America, 2023 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
A growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road will require a robust network of EV charging infrastructure. EVs are becoming a tempting alternative due to government-provided incentives and tax benefits. However, several prospective buyers are concerned about having their car battery discharge during a trip, highlighting the significance of charging stations. This report outlines the anticipated growth of EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America during the next few years.
This study discusses EV charging trends in Europe and North America, which are aiming for an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle ban by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050. It focuses on the use case, connector type, and powerband-based trends, compares important metrics, and provides in-depth analyses of major countries.
The study will offer a better understanding of the current state of the EV charging market and the significant changes expected in 2 to 3 years. Increased focus on fast chargers and initiatives for a robust EV network are among the many things these markets have been focusing on.
Key issues Addressed
- Who are key EV charge point operators in North America and Europe?
- What percentage of EV charging points are direct current (DC) chargers? Who are the leaders in DC and alternating current (AC) charging types, respectively?
- What is the market share of different powerband chargers for Europe and North America?
- What is the market share of different use-case chargers available in these markets?
- How will the market share of chargers, based on powerband and use case, change in 2023?
- What are the upcoming technologies in EV charging infrastructure, and how will they benefit ecosystem participants?
Key Topics Covered
1. Analysis Highlights
- Europe – Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e
- North America – Key Highlights of 2022 and 2023e
- Market Evolution
- EV Charging Trends in Europe and North America
- EV Charging Point Installations (AC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Installations (DC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Use Case (AC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Use Case (DC Charging)
- EV Charging Infrastructure Development
- EV Charging Infrastructure (Public) Development in Europe and the US
- Market Standards and Future Landscape – Hardware
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Charging Infrastructure Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- EV Charging Infrastructure Types – AC and DC Charging (Europe)
- EV Charging Infrastructure Types – AC and DC Charging (North America)
- Connector Types – North America
- Connector Types – Europe
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
5. Upcoming Market Trends, 2023
- Key Trends in the EV Charging Market
- Ultrafast Charging
- Charging Data Utilization
- V2X (Vehicle to Everything) Technology
- ISO 15118’s Standards/OCPP 2.0.1
- Potential Business Model – Ultra-fast Charging
- Potential Business Models – CPM and CPO
- Cloud-based EV Charging
6. Europe Predictions, 2023
- Europe EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights, 2022
- Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022
- Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023 (E)
- Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022
- Europe EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2023 (E)
- Top AC Charge Point Operators, Europe, 2022
- Top DC Charge Point Operators, Europe, 2022
- Charging Infrastructure Forecast, Europe, 2024-2025
- Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast in 10 European Countries
- EV Charging Trends in Austria
- EV Charging Trends in Belgium
- EV Charging Trends in France
- EV Charging Trends in Germany
- EV Charging Trends in Italy
- EV Charging Trends in Netherlands
- EV Charging Trends in Norway
- EV Charging Trends in Spain
- EV Charging Trends in Sweden
- EV Charging Trends in United Kingdom
7. North America Predictions, 2023
- North America’s EV Charging Infrastructure, Key Highlights, 2022
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2022
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2023
- Charge Point Operators, North America, 2022
- Charging Infrastructure Forecast – North America, 2024-2025
- Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast in US and Canada
- EV Charging Trends in United States
- EV Charging Trends in Canada
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Extreme Fast Charging Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Evolving Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3 – V2G EV Charging
9. Voice of Customer – EV Charging
- BEV Charging – Planning, Information, and Selection Criteria
- PHEV Charging – Planning, Information, and Selection Criteria
- BEV Charging – Planning Tools Used and Type
10. Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
12. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hef5n
