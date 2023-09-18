Presidential Candidate's Campaign Launch Tuesday

Live Webcast and Press Conference at 1:00 p.m. EDT September 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (Dave Gardner for President Election Committee) – Independent presidential candidate Dave Gardner will deliver his first stump speech in a live campaign launch webcast on Tuesday. Public and press are invited to attend and ask questions.

Gardner promises to address two critical questions on the minds of many voters:

1) Why enter a race in which he has very little chance of being elected?

2) Won’t his candidacy potentially be a spoiler, stealing victory from the preferred major-party candidate?

The campaign will also premiere its launch video during the webcast. The video will be public on the Dave the Planet 2024 YouTube channel following the webcast. Early, embargoed, access is available to journalists on request.

“Most candidates launch their campaigns with a big, in-person event – complete with waving flags and cheering crowd,” notes Dave Gardner. “We’re launching virtually because it will consume far less energy and have a smaller carbon footprint. That is the kind of behavior we get when we admit to ourselves that we’re in an ecological overshoot emergency.”

Voters and journalists can register to participate in the webcast, or view the livestream on the Dave the Planet 2024 Facebook page and YouTube channel (links below).

A transcript of Gardner’s speech will be available on the campaign website following the launch event. See the Journalists page.

Dave Gardner announced on September 6 his candidacy for U.S. President in the 2024 election. He promises to declare an emergency and launch a “National Project to Get the U.S. Out of Ecological Overshoot.” He explains ecological overshoot means people are demanding more from Earth than she can sustainably provide year after year, and the people of the U.S. are demanding more than their share.

Dave warns, “Continued business as usual will result in a dead planet. We have a moral obligation to leave the children of the world a planet worth inheriting.” So, his administration will shrink the U.S. footprint – by contracting the material throughput of the economy, putting the nation on an energy diet, and ethically and voluntarily contracting the population that demands that energy and consumes that throughput.

Gardner is available for interviews and guest appearances.

Campaign Website: davetheplanet2024.com

Webcast Registration: https://streamyard.com/watch/ZuiMPhgbxJFY

Livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvwnQyGI79U

CONTACT: Dave Gardner (719) 600-2742, 365456@email4pr.com

Paid for by Dave Gardner for President Election Committee

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presidential-candidates-campaign-launch-tuesday-301929617.html

SOURCE Dave Gardner for President Election Committee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

