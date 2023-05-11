Progressive Planet Appoints Randy Gue, a CleanTech Industry Leader, to its Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

Randy, a trailblazer in commercializing recycling innovations, joins as Director as Dwayne Melrose moves to Advisory Board

KAMLOOPS, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) (“Progressive Planet”, “PLAN”, or the “Company”), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Gue as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Randy is a global industry leader in the fields of recycling, reuse, and sustainability. Throughout his career, including 32 years with Lafarge North America, he oversaw or was directly involved with diverting almost one million tonnes of material from landfills for use in renewable energy streams or to replace conventionally mined raw materials. Randy is also dedicated to helping companies developing cutting-edge technologies in environmental and waste management fields scale into commercially viable businesses.

“My passion remains for resource recovery over landfilling, renewable energy, sustainable living, and clean technologies,” said Randy. “I am enthused by the innovations Progressive Planet continues to develop for the cement and agricultural industries and look forward to using my industry experience to assist with bringing them to the market on a global scale.”

Progressive Planet has granted 300,000 stock options to Randy, exercisable at $0.35 for a period of three years. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

The appointment of Randy coincides with the resignation of Dwayne Melrose from Progressive Planet’s Board of Directors, as he transitions into an Advisory Board Member role where he remains a Qualified Person (QP) to the Company.

“I am proud to have been a Progressive Planet board member,” said Dwayne. “I remain excited to be an investor in Progressive Planet and to offer my expertise taking projects towards production as a member of the Advisory Board.”

Progressive Planet recognizes Mr. Melrose for his leadership at Progressive Planet and his ongoing support. “I want to thank Dwayne for his continued support as a valued advisory board member of Progressive Planet,” said Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur.

Added Harpur: “As we aggressively move towards commercialization phase of major innovations at Progressive Planet, I am also pleased to welcome Randy, an industry leader, to our board to accelerate positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors through global distribution of products that reduce carbon footprints and restore the ecosystems we all rely on.”

Randy Gue is the President of Better Planet Consulting, working with clients in various industries to divert by-products and so called “waste materials” from landfills. Randy worked for Lafarge for 32 years in various capacities ranging from engineering, project management to quality and process control. For the last 18 of those years, he worked as the Director of Business Development with primary responsibility for implementation of alternative fuel and raw material projects at Lafarge’s plants in Western Canada and the USA, developing business relationships with numerous companies including Fortune 500 firms. Throughout his career, Randy was either directly involved or oversaw the beneficial reuse of almost one million tonnes of material used for either fuels or raw materials that would have otherwise gone to landfills.

Randy holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from McMaster University.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance. For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada’s richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and recycled minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet’s health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors to create products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

