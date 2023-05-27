PTE Academic recognised for Student Direct Stream visas into Canada

LONDON, May 27, 2023 /CNW/ — Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has today received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for PTE Academic to be accepted for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applications.

PTE Academic will be accepted by the IRCC for SDS applications as of August 10, 2023.

This approval follows IRCC recognition earlier this year of PTE Core for proof of English language proficiency for Canadian permanent residency or citizenship.

SDS is an expedited study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

Latest IRCC figures for 2022 show Canada reached an all-time high for international students. As of the end of October, IRCC had processed more than 750,300 study permit applications during the 2022 calendar year.

The UK, Australian and New Zealand governments already accept PTE Academic for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by thousands of universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK and the USA. PTE can be taken at more than 400 PTE centres in 118 countries.

Andy Bird, CEO, Pearson, said: “Canada is a great place to be a student – fantastic colleges, beautiful scenery, exciting culture and nightlife. With PTE Academic now recognised for SDS purposes, I’m delighted that Pearson can help even more test takers achieve their dream of studying there.

“This recognition comes hot on the heels of PTE Core being approved for Canadian economic migration purposes earlier this year and reflects our determination to make PTE the test of choice for everybody wanting to live, work or study abroad.”

PTE brings together human expertise and the latest AI technology to deliver an English language proficiency test that is both impartial and highly accurate. AI technology is used for scoring and biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures. PTE is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson.

Furthermore, test takers can book online up to 24 hours in advance, take advantage of year-round worldwide test centre slots and receive their results on average within 1.3 days.

PTE Academic tests taken before 10th August will be eligible for SDS provided they are submitted after this date and are within the expiry period stipulated by IRCC. Applicants are advised to check IRCC guidance.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn’t just what we do. It’s who we are. Visit us at person.com

Media contact:

Kasia Reardon

Kasia.reardon@pearson.com

media@pearson.com

07702 512 312

SOURCE Pearson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

