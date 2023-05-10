QNARY RELEASES THE 6TH EDITION OF THE QNARY REPORT: New Insights on Executive Digital Presence

Qnary, a leader in digital reputation management, is proud to announce the release of The Qnary Report, the sixth edition of the company’s annual research study. The report, which was conducted in collaboration with Emerson College in Boston and The Blanquerna School of Communications in Barcelona, provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of executive digital presence.

The Qnary Report reveals that despite the growing popularity of video-focused platforms like TikTok and the hype around the metaverse, Twitter remains a relevant platform for executives to build their online presence. The study also shows a significant increase in the use of video and audio content among executives, as well as a positive perception towards executives who are active on social media.

Some key findings:

Executive thought-leadership is multimedia and once personal platforms are now blurred professional. Executives sharing professional content on Instagram increased from 17% in 2021 to 19% in 2022, and on TikTok from 12% to 21%. Business leaders creating videos also jumped from 24% in 2021 to 37% in the same period.

There is an increased positive perception of executives who are active and post on social media platforms. Nearly 80% of respondents have a positive view of executives being active on social media, this is up by almost 10% from last year.

Twitter is in flux but remains relevant. Executive sharing of content on Twitter increased with 43% now participating compared to 34% in 2021. Tech execs had an even higher Twitter usage at 52%.

“This year’s study is the largest yet, with 2216 respondents, and it reflects the current zeitgeist and executive perceptions of digital media usage,” said Bant Breen, Founder and Chairman for Qnary. “The findings show that executive thought-leadership is now multimedia, and once-personal platforms like Instagram and TikTok are now blurred with professional content.”

The Qnary Report underscores the significance of executive digital presence in today’s business landscape. The Report recommends that organizations can benefit by encouraging their executives and employees to use social media as a means to enhance their reputation and promote their brand.

“We are entering a ‘new era of brand ambassadors’ whereby employees and executives use their social networks to speak well of their companies, their products, and above all, to promote their values and social commitment,” said Dr. Jordi Collell, Director of Global Communication Management at Blanquerna – Universitat Ramon Llull.The Qnary Report is a valuable resource for executives, marketers, and communication professionals who seek to understand the current trends and best practices for executive digital presence. To download a copy of the report, please visit Qnary’s website.

