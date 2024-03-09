Quantum computers are constantly hampered by cosmic rays

IBM is one of many companies working on quantum computers

Nearly a fifth of all difficult-to-correct errors in quantum computers are caused by powerful particles from space hitting the machines. While these cosmic ray-induced errors have long been predicted by scientists, this first precise measurement of how often they occur could help to error proof future devices.

Ordinary computers are also susceptible to cosmic ray errors, but the delicate components that power quantum computers, known as qubits, are more at risk because their fragile quantum states are easily disturbed by…