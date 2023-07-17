Quantum twist on common computer algorithm promises useful speed boost

IBM’s quantum computers aren’t useful – yet IBM

A quantum version of a computer algorithm widely used in finance, engineering and scientific modelling shows promising signs of operating much faster than existing methods. Experts say there are many hurdles to overcome before it overtakes versions running on ordinary computers, but that the potential gains could be dramatic.

In recent years, several research groups have claimed to achieve “quantum advantage” – the point at which a quantum computer can complete a task that would be impossible for ordinary machines. But the benchmark problem typically …