/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Boissonnault and Mayor Sohi to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement/

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton, will make a 2 Billion Trees program announcement. Media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. MT

Location: Strathearn Park Lookout

8521 98 Ave. NW

Edmonton, Alberta

T6C 4P2

