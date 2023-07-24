/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Minister Boissonnault and Mayor Sohi to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement/

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton, will make a 2 Billion Trees program announcement. Media availability will follow.
Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. MT
Location: Strathearn Park Lookout
8521 98 Ave. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
T6C 4P2
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada