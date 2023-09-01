/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson, Minister Blanchette Vézina and Minister Skeete to Hold a Media Availability at the Close of the Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference (EMMC) 2023/

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forests; and Christopher Skeete, Quebec’s Minister for the Economy, will hold a joint media availability at the end of the Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference in Quebec City, Quebec.

Date:          September 1, 2023

Time:          12:15 p.m. ET

Location:   Hilton Quebec – Ballroom

                   1100 René Lévesque Boulevard East

                   Quebec City, Quebec G1R 4P3

All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

Virtual participation is possible using the Zoom platform. Meeting code will be shared upon registration.

