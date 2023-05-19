/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Quebec Climate Solutions Festival/

Two Days and $290,000 in Prizes Focused on Innovation to Fight Climate Change

MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Representatives of the media are invited to attend the first Quebec Climate Solutions Festival on May 23 and 24 at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal.

The festival, which is a Canadian first, will feature two days of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and more than 20 kiosks representing leading organizations in cleantech, research, business, and environmental stewardship.

The two-day festival will conclude with the awarding of $290,000 in prizes to the winners of Canada’s first Climate Solutions Prize. Finalists were selected for their groundbreaking solutions using innovation to tackle some of the most pressing global climate challenges which can be developed for practical use quickly, including:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

Improving energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy storage;

Developing carbon capturing capacity naturally or artificially.

When Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Free breakfast and networking 9 – 9:50 a.m.) Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Free breakfast and networking 9 – 9:50 a.m.) NOTE: A gala cocktail will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to unveil Climate Solutions Prize winners. Where Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal 200 De la Commune St W, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 4B2 Who Climate Solutions Prize finalists and more than three dozen world-class panelists and keynote speakers, including researchers, students, entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists What $290,000 in prizes to the winners of the Breakthrough Research Prize, Start-Up Track Prize, and Student Entrepreneurial Prize

The complete list of speakers includes:

Dax Dasilva Founder, Age of Union Alliance Founder and Executive Chair,

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Nikki Sanchez Indigenous Media Maker,

Environmental Educator Benoit Charette Gouvernement du Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change,

Wildlife and Parks Mari Brossard Principal, ESG, Sagard Karel Mayrand CEO, Fondation du Grand

Montréal Stephen Bronfman Co-Chair, Claudine and

Stephen Bronfman Family

Foundation Executive Chairman, Claridge Inc.

