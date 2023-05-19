/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Quebec Climate Solutions Festival/

Two Days and $290,000 in Prizes Focused on Innovation to Fight Climate Change
MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Representatives of the media are invited to attend the first Quebec Climate Solutions Festival on May 23 and 24 at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal.
The festival, which is a Canadian first, will feature two days of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and more than 20 kiosks representing leading organizations in cleantech, research, business, and environmental stewardship.
The two-day festival will conclude with the awarding of $290,000 in prizes to the winners of Canada’s first Climate Solutions Prize. Finalists were selected for their groundbreaking solutions using innovation to tackle some of the most pressing global climate challenges which can be developed for practical use quickly, including:
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions;
- Improving energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy storage;
- Developing carbon capturing capacity naturally or artificially.
|
When
|
Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Free breakfast and networking 9 – 9:50 a.m.)
Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Free breakfast and networking 9 – 9:50 a.m.)
NOTE: A gala cocktail will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to unveil Climate Solutions Prize winners.
|
Where
|
Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal
200 De la Commune St W, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 4B2
|
Who
|
Climate Solutions Prize finalists and more than three dozen world-class panelists and keynote speakers, including researchers, students, entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists
|
What
|
$290,000 in prizes to the winners of the Breakthrough Research Prize, Start-Up Track Prize, and Student Entrepreneurial Prize
The complete list of speakers includes:
|
Dax Dasilva
Founder, Age of Union Alliance
Founder and Executive Chair,
|
Nikki Sanchez
Indigenous Media Maker,
|
Benoit Charette
Gouvernement du Québec
Minister of the Environment, the
Fight against Climate Change,
|
Mari Brossard
Principal, ESG, Sagard
|
Karel Mayrand
CEO, Fondation du Grand
|
Stephen Bronfman
Co-Chair, Claudine and
Executive Chairman, Claridge Inc.
For media planning to cover the festival, kindly register through Eventbrite (Select the option Media – Free).
On-site facilities for media will include a media room with places to work, Wi-Fi, and refreshments.
SOURCE Climate Solutions Prize