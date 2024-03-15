Radiation Protection Apron Market Analysis and Forecast 2031

Global Radiation protection apron market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 144.58 million in 2023 to USD 213.61 million in 2031. Growth in the global radiation protection apron market is driven by various factors such as the increasing number of radiation-based diagnostics tests, technological advancements, the implementation of strict radiation safety regulations, and increased investments and extensive research and development activities in the market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the potential risks associated with radiation exposure is accelerating the demand for improved safety measures. New entrants in this market, presence of several top players, and collaborative ventures, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and distribution agreements, further propels the growth of the global radiation protection apron market.

The global radiation protection apron market is undergoing significant growth primarily due to an increase in the number of diagnostic tests that increase radiation exposure, leading to adverse health conditions. Frequent product launches and innovations in the industry by leading players and favorable regulatory framework, such as increased emphasis on using radiation protective safety aprons and developing highly efficient product variants, play a pivotal role in driving the market growth. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, radiation exposures during any medical diagnostics procedure are not safe for healthcare providers and the medical staff must follow preventive measures such as wearing a radiation protective apron, thyroid shields, and protective eyewear. These strict regulations not only contribute to the robust growth of the global radiation protection apron but also reduce the risk of developing chronic health conditions such as cancer. Moreover, collaboration activities, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and distribution agreements between the organizations, along with increasing investments by public and private companies, will further drive the global radiation protection apron market.

Exposure to Radiation from Medical Imaging Devices

There has been a surge in demand for radiation protection aprons due to the rising number of radiation-based medical diagnostics such as X-rays, CT scans, and nuclear imaging. As there is a rise in chronic diseases globally, the number of medical diagnostics tests is also increasing. This rising exposure to radiation has become a worldwide concern. For instance, according to an article published in July 2022, in the “World Journal of Methodology”, in the last two decades, exposure to medical-based radiation has doubled, which has enhanced the probability of developing cancer among patients and healthcare professionals who are frequently exposed to medical imaging radiation. Radiation protection aprons play an essential role in minimizing radiation-induced illness by reducing the amount of scattered radiation ions reaching the body.

Technological Advancements

Manufacturers are developing radiation protection aprons that are safe, efficient, lightweight, comfortable, and non-toxic. Conventional aprons have several limitations, and there is a huge need to address these limitations and develop potentially efficient aprons that can help in protecting from radiation, along with maintaining the comfort of the user. Due to this, there has been increased research and development activities in this market and many key players are involved in developing innovative and advanced radiation protection aprons in the global market. For instance, according to a news published in the Times of India, in December 2023, an assistant professor in Madurai received a patent for developing an innovative radiation protective apron, which is lead-free, durable, as well as light in weight. This apron was developed by a combination of antimony, bismuth, and barium sulphate. It provides 25% more protection compared to lead-based aprons and is 20% more lightweight compared to conventional aprons. Moreover, these aprons are non-toxic, recyclable, and highly durable and can be used for more than three years.

Increase in Demand for Lead-Free Radiation Protection Apron

Among the materials segment, lead-free radiation protection aprons are gaining popularity among healthcare providers, and this segment is expected to grow at a faster pace in the global radiation protection apron market. As the demand is rising, several leading players are launching this product in their product portfolio. In July 2022, Burlington Medical, a global leader in manufacturing radiation protection aprons, announced the launch of its latest innovative lead-free apron series “XENOLITE 800 NL”. This latest lead-free apron is very flexible, super-lightweight, as well as recyclable. The conventional lead-based aprons are heavy, which can cause musculoskeletal pain and discomfort to the wearer. Additionally, lead-based aprons are posed as environmental hazards as they contain toxic lead metal waste. Hence, this latest launch by Burlington Medical is expected to revolutionize the radiation protection apron market and will further contribute to driving the global radiation protection apron market.

Growth in Demand for Wraparound Aprons

Among the type of apron segment, wraparound aprons hold a significant market share in the global radiation protection apron market. These types of aprons provide complete protection from harmful radiation by covering the front as well as the sides and back of the user. Wraparound aprons allow maximum flexibility in the movement, as the user is fully protected, and hence, the user can perform the procedure with ease and comfort. For instance, according to the article “Radiation Safety and Protection”, published in the year 2023, wraparound aprons are the most preferred aprons by healthcare providers and medical staff due to their increased surface area coverage. The design of wraparound aprons is such that it equally distributes the weight of the apron across the shoulders and hips and reduces the excessive strain on the shoulders and back of the user as compared to front wrap aprons. Due to the potential benefits of wraparound aprons, several leading players prefer to launch this type of apron in their product portfolio.

Market in Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global radiation protection apron market. The rapidly increasing population and growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in the region are accelerating the demand for medical diagnostics, such as X-rays, CT scans and nuclear imaging, which increases radiation exposure among patients as well as medical professionals. This growing radiation exposure enhances the need to develop highly efficient radiation protection aprons to reduce the probability of developing radiation-induced complications. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market that has huge potential for this market, due to which key market players are establishing manufacturing facilities in the region and signing distribution agreements to expand their business. For instance, in March 2022, Rampart IC, a medical device company that specializes in developing radiation shielding products, such as aprons, announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with Japan Lifeline. This distribution agreement will allow the company to sell its life-saving products in the Japanese market.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

The global radiation protection apron market is expected to grow in the future, due to many factors. Primarily, the increasing number of radiation-based diagnostics tests worldwide and technological advancements, such as the development of lightweight, leadfree aprons, has enhanced manufacturer’s interest in investing in this market. Future developments in technology and growing concerns about worker and patient safety are likely to bring about significant changes to the design of radiation protection aprons. The development of novel materials, such as radiation-absorbing composites and lightweight metals, is one trend that may eventually drive innovation in the lead aprons market. Workers would find it comfortable to wear these new materials for extended periods of time because they would offer better protection at a lighter weight.

In December 2023, StemRad, a pioneer in developing radiation protection solutions, such as aprons, announced that it has received an investment of USD 4.5 million by the United States General Services Administration, under the National Guard Bureau. This amount has been provided to develop radiation protection equipment for United States soldiers and airmen to reduce any harmful impact of radiations.

Report Scope

“Radiation Protection Apron Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of the global radiation protection apron market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

