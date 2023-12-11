Recycled-Linear Low Density Polyethylene Prices: Analysis Trends, Market News, and Pricing

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

Throughout the third quarter of 2023, the Recycled Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (R-LLDPE) market in the United States witnessed a significant decline. Uncertainty at the start of Q3, driven by lower demand projections from key sectors such as Packaging and Textiles, led to fluctuating demand patterns. Domestic pricing for R-LLDPE followed a downward trajectory, reflecting cautious market sentiments amid wavering demand in downstream sectors like Packaging and plastics industries. The oversupply of inventories resulted from a consistent production rate, as enterprises showed limited interest in bulk purchasing. Market participants favored immediate stock procurement. Furthermore, the absence of substantial changes in factors affecting final prices contributed to continued decreases in the United States market. The subdued demand for R-LLDPE from the domestic market aligned with previous month observations, and as the last month of Q3 approached, prices continued to decline due to lower demand and ongoing uncertainties in sectors such as Packaging and Textiles.

APAC:

In the Chinese market, Recycled Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (R-LLDPE) experienced a notable 8.2% decline throughout the third quarter of 2023. Similar to the United States, the Chinese R-LLDPE market faced uncertainty at the beginning of Q3, with lower demand projections from sectors like Packaging and Textiles contributing to fluctuating demand patterns. The domestically traded price of R-LLDPE in China continued to follow a declining trajectory throughout Q3, driven by wavering demand in downstream sectors such as Packaging and plastics industries. Oversupply inventories resulted from a consistent production rate, and enterprises showed reluctance towards bulk purchasing, preferring immediate stock procurement. While demand from the automotive sector was moderate, it was insufficient to stabilize the market. In the last month of Q3, the Chinese R-LLDPE market continued to experience price decreases due to the absence of notable changes in factors affecting final prices, maintaining the downward trend observed in the previous month.

Europe:

In the European market for Recycled Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (R-LLDPE), the third quarter of 2023 saw a significant decline of approximately 9.6%. Challenges at the beginning of Q3 led to a consistent market decline, marked by extended weakness in buyer appetite in both domestic and international markets. Sluggish end-user consumption in key industries such as film production and packaging prompted market participants to maintain lower prices for competitiveness. Although there was a rise in post-consumer product collection rates in August, weak consumption rates from downstream sectors posed challenges for recyclers. The R-LLDPE segment faced difficulties as the region’s weak Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) influenced market dynamics. Reduced manufacturing activities and industrial output led to a decline in demand, exacerbated by weaker price support for virgin LLDPE materials and increasing collection rates of post-consumer products. As the last month of Q3 approached, challenges persisted, making it challenging for recyclers to regain market growth.

MEA:

In Saudi Arabia, the Recycled Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (R-LLDPE) market experienced a mixed trend during the third quarter of 2023, with a minimal decrease of approximately 1.1%. Consistent challenges at the beginning of Q3, driven by sluggish demand from downstream sectors like textiles and packaging, set the tone. While the automotive sector showed robust global demand, it wasn’t enough to shift the prevailing market trend. Throughout the second month of Q3, a balance between supply and demand kept the R-LLDPE market stable. Although post-consumer product collection rates improved and costs for virgin LLDPE decreased, the increasing base material availability affected production costs. Sluggish demand from key industries like packaging and film production posed challenges for recyclers in maintaining profit margins. As the last month of Q3 approached, a notable upward trend was observed, driven by consistent demand from crucial sectors like Electrical & Electronics and consumer goods manufacturing industries. However, subdued demand in the packaging sector contributed to only a slight increment in prices.

