Redefining Modern Luxury: How the Meletrix Zoom65 Has Set a New Standard in Gaming and Mechanical Keyboards

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — There was a time when personal computers were more of a novelty, but in the modern age, they’re an integral part of everyday work and personal life. Since the induction of remote work, there has been an increasing demand for accessories and peripherals that not only matches one’s taste but also offers a user experience that’s pleasant and comfortable to use all day. Enthusiast-level peripherals often come at a very price tag, and in the case of great custom keyboards, they’re often a very limited release and/or require a great level of skill to assemble.

Meletrix is on a mission to provide the same luxury, quality, and user experience to the masses at a very affordable price. Its flagship product, the Zoom65, is a mechanical keyboard that appeals to both newcomers and seasoned veterans in the hobby. Born under the parent brand Wuque Studio, Meletrix has taken a simple yet groundbreaking approach to elevate the traditional mechanical keyboard for everyday consumers.

The first edition, Olivia, features a very popular keycap set that was previously available in limited quantities. The revolutionary keyboard exudes modern luxury with beautifully colored keys, a sleek electrostatic coated aluminum casing, multiple layouts for a variety of needs, and a fully customizable experience to ensure a truly unique product for each user. The Zoom65 is transforming the typing experience to optimize the senses of sight, touch, and sound all wrapped in one cutting-edge product to offset the impacts of prolonged typing and screen time. Catering to all demographics and proficiency levels, the Zoom65 Olivia is available as a build-it-yourself kit, or fully assembled and ready to use.

Meletrix’s Zoom65 features a proven gasket design and PCB/Plate with flex cuts which offer a softer, bouncier typing experience that leaves fingers less fatigued. To make the experience even more enjoyable to the hands and ears, Zoom65 comes with factory lubed, enthusiast favorite JWK switches in every kit.

“A custom keyboard is really expensive as they usually have an aluminum or brass case. Even the switch under every keycap can cost as high as $1 USD each. A custom keyboard that offers a similar experience to Zoom65 can cost over 500 USD. After making several keyboards and keyboard parts under our Wuque Studio brand we realized there are a lot of people out there who likes what a custom keyboard looks, feels, and sounds, but do not have time to research, learn and apply those newly learned skills and time to build their own. So we decided to make a consumer-friendly custom keyboard for everyone.” said Simba Hua, the designer, and Founder of Wuque Studio and Meletrix.

Through proof of concept, relentless testing, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to redefining modern luxury and comfort, Meletrix’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of the Zoom65 Mechanical Keyboard Kit. The Zoom65 will be limited in stock from late January to early February, and be available for pre-order in middle February 2022.

To learn more about Meletrix, please visit: https://meletrix.com/

Facebook

About Meletrix

Meletrix is an extension of Wuque Studio, a design firm, and manufacturer based out of Shenzhen, China with team members all around the world including the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, with local vendors in the US, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Wuque Studio has developed and shipped several very popular keyboards, switches, and accessories aimed at the enthusiasts, Founded in 2021, Meletrix is dedicated to bridging the gap between enthusiasts and beginners, between innovation and accessibility by making the best and latest in the hobbyist world accessible to those the everyday individuals. Built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts and beginners alike, the Meletrix Zoom65 changes the way modern keyboards are designed and manufactured.

Press Contact: Sophie He, (86)13544204495, https://meletrix.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redefining-modern-luxury-how-the-meletrix-zoom65-has-set-a-new-standard-in-gaming-and-mechanical-keyboards-301464202.html

SOURCE Meletrix

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

