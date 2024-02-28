RedKangaroo Launches World's First E-commerce Store that Uses Social Media to Generate Organic Growth for Brands

RedKangaroo’s fully automated online store provides a seamless way for e-commerce brands to offer discounts on products to customers who promote them via social media

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RedKangaroo , today announced the launch of the world’s first e-commerce store that generates organic growth for brands by giving customers significant discounts on products simply for promoting them via social media or text. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands can quickly and easily sell products on RedKangaroo’s unique e-commerce store by enabling RedKangaroo’s proprietary social discounts for their customers. They can offer these discounts on products based on customer actions such as following their official social media accounts, posting about their brand and texting friends and family.

RedKangaroo is the next generation of e-commerce stores, especially for emerging brands.

Brands on Shopify that want to break out of their own DTC websites and achieve organic growth can simply install RedKangaroo’s Shopify app. They can then sell their products on the first fully automated e-commerce store that incentivizes customers to become micro-influencers, providing an affordable, measurable and authentic way to increase their sales and grow their business.

Organic growth strategies continue to far outweigh anything else, with a March 2023 survey by Deloitte finding that 71% of CMOs prefer this approach to anything else. Clearly, this is crucial for brands. RedKangaroo’s proprietary Proof of Love technology offers food, beverage, cosmetics, pet supply and other direct-to-consumer brands a direct connection to their fans, with immediate and significant results: new customers, brand awareness, reduced churn, added revenues and increased foot traffic.

“RedKangaroo is the next generation of e-commerce stores, especially for emerging brands,” said Balaji Krishnan, CEO and founder of RedKangaroo. “Our free, unified store for DTC brands empowers customers to promote products and brands they love and feel the love back with our social discounts. Consumers get to see how much their voice is valued, while brands can bypass traditional marketing with low credibility and unknown ROI to instead rely on their biggest fans to fuel true organic growth.”

RedKangaroo is still in its early stages but has already partnered with multiple leading beverage brands, including Frazy Bottles and HOP WTR . “HOP WTR has a large community of super fans who love our product and brand,” said Brad Nogle, Head of e-commerce. “We are excited about the opportunity to use the RedKangaroo platform as a way to leverage word-of-mouth marketing by rewarding our most loyal customers and fans.”

RedKangaroo was founded in 2022 by Balaji Krishnan , a six-time serial entrepreneur who also founded Displace , the world’s first truly wireless TV. Displace also recently announced Displace Shopping and Payments , the AI-powered shopping experience on Displace TV that enables viewers to initiate real-time purchases of products.

Access the RedKangaroo press kit here, or learn more at https://redkangaroo.me.

About RedKangaroo

RedKangaroo is the world’s first e-commerce store that generates organic growth for retailers by giving customers significant discounts on products simply for promoting them via social media or text. Direct-to-consumer brands, including food and beverage, cosmetics, pet supply and more, can now incentivize word-of-mouth promotion by rewarding customers using RedKangaroo’s proprietary “Social Discounts.” RedKangaroo’s fully automated technology leads to significant results: new customers, brand awareness, reduced churn, added revenues and increased foot traffic.

RedKangaroo’s proprietary Proof of Love technology enables opt-in customers to help spread the word via social media and texts and get rewarded each time with product discounts, incentivizing customers to continue with these promotions. Brands, in turn, have an affordable, reliable and authentic way to increase their digital presence and track the success of their promotions. E-commerce brands that join RedKangaroo invest directly in their customers, encouraging targeted promotions, growing organically and cultivating a supportive, loyal community.

Founded in 2022 by six-time serial entrepreneur Balaji Krishnan, RedKangaroo is a privately held company based in Cupertino, California. Follow RedKangaroo on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn , or learn more at https://redkangaroo.me .

