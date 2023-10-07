Register Now for the 4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics (Rome, Italy – November 15-17, 2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “4th International Conference on Innovative Intelligent Industrial Production and Logistics” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This conference places its primary focus on the realm of research and development, where innovative techniques, software solutions, and hardware advancements are harnessed to integrate intelligent systems into industrial production and logistics processes.

This undertaking is inherently linked to the concept of Industry 4.0, a term that encapsulates the ongoing shift towards automation and the seamless exchange of data within manufacturing technologies and operations. Key components encompass cyber-physical systems, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), industrial robotics, cloud computing, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

These cutting-edge technologies find versatile applications within industrial manufacturing, management, and supply chain logistics. Areas of utilization span transportation management to operational optimization, with a focus on enhancing efficiency and productivity.

While the following sections delve into specific topic areas, please note that the sub-topics provided are not exhaustive. Authors are encouraged to explore various aspects within this broad spectrum, ensuring creativity and innovation in their contributions.

Unlisted but related sub-topics are also acceptable, provided they fit in one of the following main topic areas:

Industry of the Future

Logistics

Agenda:

AREA 1: INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE

AI-Enhanced Cyber-Physical Systems

Internet of Things and Services

Virtual Enterprises and Interoperability

Cloud-based Manufacturing Technologies

Smart Manufacturing Systems & Network

Green Intelligent Systems

Knowledge Management in Industry

New Advances in Industrial Automation and Robotics

Digital Transformation Strategies of Industrial Enterprises

Best Practices for Digital Transformation in Industry

Effects of Industrial Digital Transformation on Society and Environment

Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Industry

Production Planning, Scheduling and Control

Living Manufacturing Systems

Systems Modeling and Simulation

Digital Twins

Artificial Intelligence applied to Intelligent Manufacturing

Simulation

Emulation

Human Digital Twin

Cognitive Digital Twins

AREA 2: LOGISTICS

Informatics Applications

Big Data and Data Analytics

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain and Logistics Engineering

Digital Business Ecosystems in Logistics

Semantic Interoperability Industry

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Dimitris Mourtzis, University of Patras, Greece

Michele Dassisti, Politecnico di Bari, Italy

Hani Hagras, University of Essex, United Kingdom

CONFERENCE CO-CHAIRS

Kurosh Madani , University of Paris-EST Creteil (UPEC), France

, University of Paris-EST Creteil (UPEC), Oleg Gusikhin, Ford Motor Company, United States

Herve Panetto , University of Lorraine , France

PROGRAM CHAIR

Sergio Terzi , Politecnico di Milano, Italy

PROGRAM COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Anna Adamik , Lodz University of Technology, Poland

, Lodz University of Technology, El-Houssaine Aghezzaf, Ghent University, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Belgium

University, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Claudio Alves , Universidade do Minho, Portugal

, Universidade do Minho, Zeyar Aung, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates

Bojan Babic , University of Belgrade , Serbia

, University of , Serbia Nouha Baccour, National Engineering School of Sfax of the University of Sfax, Tunisia

Zbigniew A. Banaszak , Koszalin University of Technology, Poland

, Koszalin University of Technology, Allison Barnard Feeney , NIST, United States

, NIST, Rajbir Singh Bhatti , Mount Royal University, Canada

, Mount Royal University, Endre Boros , Rutgers University , United States

, , Patrick Brandtner , University of Applied Sciences Steyr, Austria

, Steyr, Hing Kai Chan , University of Nottingham Ningbo China, China

, University of Nottingham Ningbo China, Vincent Chapurlat, IMT Mines Ales, France

Ferdinando Chiacchio , University of Catania, Italy

, University of Catania, Law Chong Seng , Southern University College, Malaysia

, College, Sesh Commuri , University of Nevada, Reno , United States

, , Mohammed Dahane , University of Lorraine , France

, University of , Jay Daniel , University of Derby, United Kingdom

, University of Mauro Dell ‘Amico, University Modena Reggio Emilia, Italy

‘Amico, University Modena Reggio Emilia, Xavier Delorme , Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne, France

, Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne, Burak Eksioglu , University of Arkansas , United States

, , Alejandro Escudero-Santana , University of Seville, Spain

, University of Piotr Gaj , Silesian University of Technology, Poland

, Silesian University of Technology, Pezhman Ghadimi , University College Dublin, Ireland

, University College Rohollah Ghasemi , University of Tehran, Iran , Islamic Republic of

, University of , Islamic Republic of Mikael Gidlund , Department of Information Systems and Technology (IST), Mid Sweden University, Sweden

, Department of Information Systems and Technology (IST), Mid Sweden University, Manuel Gilberto Gilberto Santos , Polytechnic Institute of Cavado and Ave, Portugal

, Polytechnic Institute of Cavado and Ave, Virginie Goepp , Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Strasbourg, France

, Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Marvin E. Gonzalez , College of Charleston , United States

, , Cathal Heavey , University of Limerick, Ireland

, University of Limerick, Ayad Hendalianpour, Independent Researcher, Iran , Islamic Republic of

, Islamic Republic of Benoit Iung , University of Lorraine , France

, University of , Stanislaw Iwan , Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland

, Maritime University of Szczecin, Zivana Jakovljevic , University of Belgrade – Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Serbia

, University of – Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Serbia Imad Jawhar , Al Maaref University, Lebanon

, Al Maaref University, Bernard Kamsu-Foguem, National School Engineers Tarbes, France

Arkadiusz Kawa , Institute of Logistics and Warehousing, Poland

, Institute of Logistics and Warehousing, Manas Khatua , Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, India

, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Mladen Krstic , University of Belgrade , Serbia

, University of , Serbia Seokcheon Lee, Purdue University , United States

, Paulo P. Leitao , Polytechnic Institute of Braganca, Portugal

, Polytechnic Institute of Braganca, Yongjian Li , Nankai University, China

, Nankai University, Andre Andrade Longaray , Federal Foundation University of Rio Grande , Brazil

, Federal Foundation , Sergio Martin , UNED – Spanish University for Distance Education, Spain

, UNED – Spanish University for Distance Education, Peter Marwedel , TU Dortmund, Germany

, TU Andrea Matta , Politecnico di Milano, Italy

, Politecnico di Jorn E. Mehnen, The University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom

Rafal Michalski , Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland

, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Marko Mladineo , University of Split, Croatia

, University of Split, Arturo Molina , Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico

, Tecnologico de Young Moon , Syracuse University , United States

, , Christian Neureiter , Salzburg University of Applied Sciences , Austria

, , Yaodong Ni , University of International Business and Economics, China

, University of International Business and Economics, Sang Do Noh, Prof., Department of Industrial Engineering, Sungkyunkwan University, Korea, Republic of

Mohammad Lutfi Bin B. Othman , Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia

, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Nursel Ozturk , Bursa Uludag University, Turkey

, Bursa Uludag University, Anthony M. M. Pagano , University of Illinois at Chicago , United States

, , Erwin Rauch , Free University of Bozen, Italy

, Free University of Bozen, Gelli Ravikumar , Iowa State University , United States

, , Francisco Restivo , Catholic University of Portugal , Portugal

, of , Stefano Rinaldi , University Brescia, Italy

, University Brescia, Michela Robba , University Genoa, Italy

, University Andre Dionisio Rocha , NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal

, NOVA University of David Romero , Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico

, Tecnologico de Beata Mrugalska Beata Salmanowicz, Poznan University of Technology, Poland

Vikram Sharma , The LNM Institute of Information Technology, India

, The LNM Institute of Information Technology, Neeraj Kumar Singh , National School Electrical Electronics Computer Hydraulics Telecommunications, France

, National School Electrical Electronics Computer Hydraulics Telecommunications, Dongping Song , University of Liverpool, United Kingdom

, University of Samir K Srivastava, Indian Institute Management Ranchi, India

Bruno Vallespir , University of Bordeaux, France

, University of Nubia Velasco , Universidad de los Andes, Colombia

, Universidad de los Andes, Francois Vernadat, University of Lorraine , France

, Ramon Vilanova , Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona , Spain

, , Spain Wei Wang , Xi’an Jiaotong Liverpool University , China

, Xi’an Jiaotong , Morteza Yazdani , Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain

, Universidad Autonoma de Yuehwern Yih, Purdue University , United States

, Hongnian Yu , Bournemouth University, United Kingdom

, University, Simone Zanoni , University of Brescia, Italy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yql06a

