Reltime expands its Revolutionary Web3 Platform with four new services and user identity at its core

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reltime has once again positioned itself at the forefront of innovation in the next-generation digital and financial services industry by being the first to integrate four fundamental elements into its Web3 platform: Streaming and Interactions, Identity and Rewards, the fastest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and Wallet, and Gaming in the Metaverse. This holistic integration represents a monumental leap forward in blockchain-enabled applications, emphasising user engagement, security, and an immersive experience.

Frode van der Laak, CTO & Co-founder of Reltime emphasises that their newly implemented integrations represent a significant advancement beyond what Proof of Work or Proof of Stake models have achieved. “Our identity system embedded within the blockchain is fully compliant with global regulations and sets a new standard for trust across all platform elements,” says van der Laak. This compliance is not just a benchmark but also a commitment to trust and security in the Web3 domain.

Streaming and Interaction: Reltime has created an ecosystem where streaming and interaction go together with dynamic incentivisation, rewards and user engagement, making digital experiences real-time and enriching.

Identity and Rewards: The platform's innovative approach to digital identity and rewards is integrated with real-world identities and avatars, allowing users to navigate Web3 ecosystem with confidence and receive rewards for their activities.

Fast DEX and Wallet: With its unparalleled <1.8 sec/transaction time DEX platform, Reltime is reshaping financial transactions by providing a gasless DEX experience, complemented by a non-custodial wallet for world-class security and control, also for trading CBDC and other digital assets.

Gaming and Metaverse: Reltime's integration to metaverse invites users to explore a vast universe where gaming and virtual worlds blend seamlessly, promising a future where the boundaries of digital experiences are constantly expanding.

Reltime is revolutionising the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The award-winning platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralised identity, Reltime drives the next generation of digitisation in supply chain management, tokenisation, asset ownership, and global trade.

