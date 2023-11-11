Renowned architect Javier Alonso Madrid joins REVO ZERO to support the expansion of the Hydrogen Energy Sector in America and Europe

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REVO ZERO, a zero-emissions technology company that is building a hydrogen refueling network, announces the appointment of the renowned architect Mr. Javier Alonso Madrid as the Director of Engineering and Architecture. This appointment is a strategic addition to the development and consolidation of the advancement of REVO ZERO’s hydrogen generation and distribution in both the American and European markets.

Mr. Alonso Madrid has an international professional career spanning more than two decades in the management of engineering and architectural projects in a total of 14 countries. He brings to REVO ZERO a highly qualified profile and a set of technical and managerial skills that will contribute significantly to the promotion of the entity’s strategic initiatives in the emerging hydrogen sector. His skills in areas such as BIM, Digital Twins, Industry 4.0, Virtual Reality, and Project Methodology are key to the design, development, and implementation of advanced and sustainable projects in the field of engineering and architecture.

The addition of Mr. Alonso Madrid to the REVO ZERO team underlines and endorses the entity’s firm commitment to the highest standards of excellence and innovation in the field of renewable energies and in the specialized field of hydrogen plants. This strategic step, far from being just a reinforcement of REVO ZERO’s team, represents a tangible expression of the entity’s strategic vision. This vision aims to achieve leadership and innovation in the global energy market by providing advanced solutions and serving as an example for the future of sustainable and renewable energy worldwide.

About REVO ZERO

REVO ZERO is a zero-emissions technology company that focuses on the transportation and energy industries. Our goal is to accelerate the transition towards zero emissions for both the private and public sectors. To achieve this, we are building a global network of green hydrogen generation and refueling locations and a fleet of pFC Technology vehicles (plug-in fuel cell). With the longest range on the market and quick refueling capabilities, these vehicles represent the next step in the evolution of electric vehicles.

