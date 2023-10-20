Reolink 4K Solar Camera Series: Game-Changer in Ultra Clarity for Solar-Powered Security

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, a renowned home security products provider, introduces 4K solar camera series to all homeowners and small business owners, revolutionizing the field of battery-powered home security. The 4K solar camera series enables users to experience true-to-life visuals and uncover hidden details like never before.

Reolink 4K solar camera series includes Argus 3 Ultra, Argus PT Ultra, Go PT Ultra, and Argus Eco Ultra, which combine various functionalities with 4K clarity, suitable for different places, including front yards, garages, barns, and more.

Reolink 4K Solar Camera Series: Sparking the Revolution in Clarity

Back in 2016, Reolink released the 1080p full HD battery-powered Argus camera series; and now it has once again raised the bar by introducing the brand-new 4K Ultra HD battery camera series that redefines the concept of clarity.

Equipped with advanced lenses and sensors, the 4K cameras capture footage at an astounding resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, delivering four times the clarity of standard 1080p HD cameras. The new Reolink Argus and Go series cameras produce more detailed, sharper images with improved color accuracy, making it effortless for their users to identify people, objects, and potential threats.

Homeowners and small business owners can now experience visuals so lifelike, say goodbye to grainy, pixelated footage and unlock a world of ultra-clarity. Whether viewing live feeds or playing back motion events through the intuitive Reolink App/Client, they’ll be immersed in stunning Ultra HD resolution, reliving those important moments and uncovering hidden details that are essential.

Big Winning Combos on Reolink 4K Solar Cams: 4K UHD+ X Function

Reolink understands diverse security needs and presents 4K solar cameras with additional distinctive functions. This fusion ensures unparalleled flexibility and performance.

4K Solar + Dual-Band WiFi: Argus 3 Ultra & Argus PT Ultra

Higher-resolution videos inevitably require greater bandwidth for transmission. Reolink has tackled this challenge head-on. Reolink 4K WiFi battery cameras support 2.4/5 GHz dual-band WiFi, allowing for fast and efficient transfer of large video files. Users can now enjoy clear streams and a smooth experience simultaneously.

4K Solar + 4G LTE Network: Go PT Ultra

Imagine capturing every sharp detail from anywhere, regardless of WiFi or electricity coverage. That’s the power of Reolink 4K 4G LTE battery cameras. By leveraging the 4G LTE Network, the 4K cameras empower users to explore the wild with ease and monitor any location with crystal-clear precision.

4K Solar + Pan/Tilt: Argus PT Ultra & Go PT Ultra

Enhancing all-around protection with 4K Ultra HD, Reolink 4K PT battery cameras take security to the next level. The cameras with a remarkable 355° pan and 140° tilt range can cover wider areas without compromising details or image quality. This functionality is especially beneficial in large spaces and outdoor environments that require broader coverage areas.

4K Solar + Spotlights: Argus Eco Ultra

Don’t let darkness obscure the security. Fitted with powerful spotlights, the 4K cameras reveal true-to-life visuals even in low light conditions. When the night falls or the surrounding lights dim, these spotlights illuminate the surroundings and ensure crisp day-like images. Users will never miss a single detail including the color.

Reolink’s fusion of 4K technology with these incredible additional functions, provides an unbeatable package that caters to all unique security needs. Users can experience the ultimate in clarity, flexibility, and performance with Reolink’s 4K solar camera series.

For more information about Reolink 4K solar camera series, please visit Reolink’s official website.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

