Residential Furniture Rental Market Size, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2030 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for residential furniture rental was valued at USD 25147.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 63883.49 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.36% between 2023 and 2030.

In recent years, the residential furniture rental market has been experiencing significant growth and transformation. This industry, once considered a niche market, is now attracting a wide range of consumers, from millennials seeking flexible living arrangements to homeowners looking to stage their properties for sale. In this article, we will delve into the key drivers behind the expansion of the residential furniture rental market and the benefits it offers to both renters and property owners.

One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the residential furniture rental market is the evolving lifestyles and preferences of today’s consumers. Millennials, in particular, are more inclined toward mobility and value experiences over ownership. They are often drawn to rental options that allow them to easily adapt their living spaces to changing circumstances. Furniture rental offers them the flexibility to furnish their homes without the long-term commitment or the upfront costs associated with buying furniture.

