Resurrecting loved ones as AI ‘ghosts’ could harm your mental health

Could your loved one be reborn as an AI? Yuichiro Chino/Moment RF/Getty Images

Resurrecting deceased loved ones using artificial intelligence could harm mental health, create dependence on the technology and even spur a new religion, researchers have warned.

AI chatbots trained on text from the internet have become ever more capable and convincing in recent years. Jed Brubaker at the University of Colorado Boulder and Meredith Morris at Google DeepMind say the possibility of training such an AI solely on the archived emails, text messages and other writings from a single person, to create…