ReTo Presents at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”) today announced it is presenting at the Big 5 Construct Saudi 2024 (the “Saudi BIG5”) to showcase its ecological solutions and equipment. Saudi BIG5 exhibition, scheduled from February 26 to February 29, 2024 at the Riyadh International Exhibition Center in Saudi Arabia, is an annual industry event attracting renowned machinery manufacturers around the world. During the exhibition, ReTo is located at booth 1G82 and looks forward to your visit.

ReTo, a company in the comprehensive utilization of solid waste and ecological improvement, adheres to the philosophy of “technology improving ecology.” Over the years, ReTo has developed one-stop ecological management solutions that have been adopted in various fields. At the Saudi BIG5, ReTo will showcase a range of advanced products and technologies, including automatic brick making machine production line, designed to meet evolving construction demands in the Middle East.

The Saudi BIG5, as one of the most influential five-industry exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, provides a platform for the construction industry participants of the Middle East to communicate and exchange ideas and explore business opportunities. This exhibition is set to attract significant attention and participation from industry experts, making it a must-attend event for those seeking to stay ahead in the industry.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of ReTo, said, “We are honored to participate in the Saudi BIG5 exhibition, where we are showcasing our advanced ecological solutions and equipment, demonstrating our firm belief in ‘technology improving ecology.’ We firmly believe that the close integration of technology and ecology will bring significant changes to the construction industry. In this vibrant Saudi market, we look forward to interacting deeply with professionals from various sectors and to jointly building a new chapter in future construction. We look forward to sharing ReTo’s growth and breakthroughs at the Saudi BIG5 exhibition.”

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the ecological restoration and solid waste treatment, manufacturing and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles) made from mining waste (iron tailings), and soil remediation materials transformed from solid waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials and soil remediation materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and technology development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s plans to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Angela Hu

Tel: +86-010-64827328

Email: ir@retoeco.com or 310@reit.cc

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reto-presents-at-big-5-construct-saudi-2024-302072044.html

SOURCE ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

