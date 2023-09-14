Revolutionary Live Selling Platform Popshoplive To Host Exclusive Launch Event To Unveil Their New End-to-End Creator Commerce Offering

Popshoplive’s community forward marketplace, together with recently integrated backend technology from CommentSold will amplify creators’ monetization and catalyze their growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Popshoplive, the pioneering live selling platform, celebrates the launch of its new Creator Commerce solution. Set to disrupt the way people shop and empower the next generation of fashion enthusiasts, this innovative platform is poised to redefine how we connect with brands, creators, and influencers.

The official launch of the live selling platform will be celebrated with an exclusive event on Thursday September 21st in the heart of the Hollywood Hills. This event will bring together an array of content creators, brands and industry leaders to experience firsthand how Popshoplive is shaping the future of creator commerce with their unique live selling model.

Key Features of Popshoplive:

Monetization Opportunities: Instead of relying on brand deals and affiliate marketing opportunities, creators have the opportunity to build a brand around their audience with direct commerce. Creators can source from an extensive dropship catalog, granting them access to thousands of products to sell without needing to hold, fulfill or ship any inventory. Plus, Popshoplive has negotiated the best rates with a wide network of suppliers, ensuring creators get the most attractive margins.



Engagement and Community Building: With Popshoplive’s innovative community and gamification tools creators can directly connect with their audiences in a meaningful way, creating a community of loyal followers and repeat customers. Unlike traditional social media platforms, every follower and customer is accessible to sellers through direct notifications.



Integrated Website Capability: In addition to the storefronts on Popshoplive, sellers can build their websites with Popshoplive’s fully customizable, template-driven website builder. This is the perfect place for sellers to start building their own audience databases. These websites automatically feature seller-curated dropship items as e-commerce listings.

Popshoplive is at the intersection of entertainment, community and innovation. The platform is set to empower a new generation of creators and fashion enthusiasts to share their unique styles, perspectives, and product recommendations with the world, all while enjoying the financial benefits of their influence through live selling.

Join us on Thursday September 21st as we introduce and amplify this revolutionary platform with a unique interactive experience complete with a fireside chat led by special guests. Attendees can expect an evening of inspiration, networking, live shopping and a firsthand look at how Popshoplive is shaping the future of creator commerce.

