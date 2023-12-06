Revolutionizing Conversational Commerce with AI: Meta, Miramar Group, and Swire Resources Harness the Potential of WhatsApp Marketing with Omnichat

Omnichat introduced the Customer 360 with AI-powered Social CDP, from collecting customer data at various social media channels, designing automated customer journeys, to delivering personalised messages for different personas

Design, build and customise journeys with WhatsApp Flows, creating end-to-end customer experiences to drive increases in conversion rates and customer engagement with Meta

Miramar Group developed its omnichannel marketing strategies with Omnichat and WhatsApp, achieving a 4x increase in click-through rate versus eDM blasting

Swire Resources Limited leveraged automated Chatbots to handle 79% of customer enquiries, improving operational efficiency

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Omnichat, an all-in-one omnichannel messaging platform offering conversational commerce solutions, recently organised an in-person event, “Future Commerce Summit: Redefining Customer Experience for 2024”, unveiling the latest developments and trends in WhatsApp Marketing. The global social media giant Meta, renowned hospitality brand Miramar Group and leading sports retailer Swire Resources Limited collaborated to discover how conversations can drive conversions from a centralised customer database.

Omnichat, as the WhatsApp Business Solution Provider of Meta, introduced its latest omnichannel marketing solution: Omnichannel Social Customer Data Platform (Social CDP) to drive customer 360. With the integration of customer profiles across different social channels, businesses can identify the unique profiles of different customers and engage with them at opportune times in automated journeys, achieving higher conversion rates and revenue growth. Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat , remarked, “Social CDP supports brands to create a more comprehensive customer database and therefore deliver automated customer journeys with personalised messages by leveraging customer data. Targeted marketing campaigns, customised product recommendations and instant communications can be implemented to connect customers with warmth.”

According to the study conducted by Forrester Consulting, Meta Business Messaging has been driving 50% conversion rates higher than the other messaging channels and also 22% higher order value in the purchase stage. Meta has recently released a powerful new feature, WhatsApp Flows, for brands to create one-stop, customised experiences in WhatsApp with more flexibility and functionality. “WhatsApp Business Platform enables brands to provide more seamless journeys to align with their business needs. Customers can make reservations, claim offers and provide feedback easily within WhatsApp,” said Ashley Guo, Strategic Partnerships of Meta . “We believe that WhatsApp Flows can drive customer acquisition and loyalty, and more importantly, better revenue growth.”

Miramar Group implements omnichannel marketing with the objective of maintaining its service level and staying at the forefront of the industry. From customer enquiries, marketing promotion to restaurant reservations, Miramar Group leverages WhatsApp as a key touch point to reach out to its customers. It also facilitates the Group to enhance customer service efficiency and campaign performance monitoring by centralising all the customer data on Omnichat’s platform. Lucy Cheung, Director of Group Marketing and Corporate Communications of Miramar Group , shared, “Leveraging the WhatsApp Broadcast, Mira Dining attained a 95% receive rate and also 4-fold increase on the click-through rate when compared with eDM blasting. Customer survey and incentives and well executed to enhance the engagement with customers via Chatbot. Mira Place also used Omnichat’s coupon feature to facilitate and distribute their merchants’ promotional offer this summer, achieving an impressive open rate of 70% and a redemption rate of 36%. The outstanding results encourage us to further develop the potential of conversational marketing.”

Swire Resources Limited continuously enhances its e-commerce strategy with its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With the green tick verification on its branded WhatsApp accounts, the brand authenticity and credibility have been strengthened. “We can now centralise and manage all WhatsApp enquiries on Omnichat. The automated chatbots are also set up to handle 79% of simple enquiries, improving customer service efficiency.” Christine Tam, Senior E-commerce Manager of Swire Resources Limited , mentioned. Using WhatsApp as a marketing channel, Swire blasted out WhatsApp Broadcast messages to promote special offers for higher engagements and conversions during Double 11, meeting customers where they are.

Offering innovative chat commerce solutions across WhatsApp Business Platform, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, Omnichat bridges the gap between online and offline and captures opportunities arising from the omnichannel business environment, enhancing overall business performance.

About Omnichat:

Founded in 2017 with its headquarter in Hong Kong, Omnichat is an omni-channel chat commerce solution provider that centralises customers’ conversations from WhatsApp Business Platform, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE, WeChat and website live chat into a single platform to enhance efficiency.

Omnichat’s vision is to convert visitors to customers through chat. With strong presence in Asia Pacific, the company has built a solid reputation in serving local and international retail and e-commerce brands.

Leveraging online-merge-offline(OMO) sales integration, marketing automation, chatbots as well as customer service platform, Omnichat is committed to empowering brands to deliver personalised shopping experience and drive smart retail transformation.

