Ridwell Launches in Santa Monica to Bring Innovative Sustainability Service – Paving the Way for a Greener Los Angeles

Ridwell has helped households reduce over 15 million pounds of waste in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, and Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ridwell , a new and ground-breaking doorstep sustainability service, is thrilled to announce its expansion to Santa Monica, marking the company’s first step into the vibrant city of Los Angeles. As an innovative leader in sustainable solutions, Ridwell, together with its network of more than 200 recycling businesses and community partners, diverts reusable and hard-to-recycle materials that curbside municipalities don’t pick up from households – items such as thin plastic film (produce bags, Amazon envelopes), multi-layer plastic (chip bags, candy bar wrappers, frozen food bags), batteries, lightbulbs, clothing, and more.

Ridwell services have already launched in select zip codes, which include 90401, 90402, 90403, 90404, and 90405. Santa Monica is the company’s initial launching point, and Ridwell is poised to expand throughout Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Residents can request that Ridwell bring its service to their zip code by joining its waitlist . More than 7,500 local households have requested Ridwell, sparking its L.A. launch, proving Angelenos’ interest in wasting less, and directly supporting the city’s ambitious climate targets .

“Angelenos have a close connection to the stunning natural beauty surrounding them. They want to protect the environment and waste less, and they’ve accelerated their actions to do so. This is the perfect moment for Ridwell to serve Los Angeles, starting with Santa Monica, said Ryan Metzger, Co-founder and CEO of Ridwell. Our mission is to make it easy to waste less. Doorstep by doorstep, we aim to inspire people to create a future without waste. We’re excited to join forces with households across LA to do just that. Small actions will lead to significant change.”

Ridwell aims to empower residents in Santa Monica and beyond to waste less by offering convenient doorstep pick-up, ease of use, and transparency of how items are recycled and reused. Founded as a social purpose company, Ridwell also contributes to local communities by partnering with nonprofits to pick up and deliver necessary items. Upcoming categories will include towels, toiletries, cooking utensils, bakeware, pet supplies, diapers, wipes, and more.

How Ridwell Works:

Sign Up: Residents can easily sign up for the Ridwell service on its website or user-friendly mobile app. Memberships start at $14 per month, depending on the plan selected.

or user-friendly mobile app. Memberships start at per month, depending on the plan selected. Collect: Ridwell members will receive Ridwell bins with labeled cotton bags that make it easy for members to sort and organize their items such as plastic film, multi-layer plastics, clothing, batteries, light bulbs, and more .

. Door-to-Door Pickup: Every two weeks, Ridwell drivers will swing by members’ homes to pick up these core items plus additional designated items – whether that be corks, prescription pill bottles, loose plastic bottle caps, or cords, chargers and printer cartridges. Drivers leave new bags and then safely transport the items to Ridwell’s warehouse in Van Nuys , where they are consolidated and sent along to specialized recycling facilities and community partners.

, where they are consolidated and sent along to specialized recycling facilities and community partners. Eco-Impact: By recycling these challenging items properly, Ridwell members reduce their environmental footprint, contributing to a cleaner community.

Since 2019, Los Angeles has surged to the forefront of sustainability efforts, leading the charge in battling climate change through the implementation of the Green New Deal . The comprehensive framework addresses the climate crisis by setting ambitious targets and promises to reduce greenhouse emissions by 2025 and tackle Los Angeles’ main source of discharge which includes transportation and waste. The city endeavors to meet these goals and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Residents of Los Angeles are actively exploring methods to decrease waste and alleviate the effects of plastic, and they desire their items to be responsibly recycled. With its closed-loop partner network, transparency, and convenient doorstep pick-up, Ridwell addresses these climate-forward needs.

Ridwell’s Santa Monica debut and planned LA expansion beautifully complement the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its residents’ desire to make a positive impact on the planet. As the company expands its services to other neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Ridwell is eager to partner with local organizations, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses to foster a culture of waste reduction, recycling, and circularity throughout the city.

To sign up for Ridwell, visit get.ridwell.com/hey-santa-monica

ABOUT RIDWELL Ridwell makes it easy for people to waste less. By picking up hard-to-recycle and reusable items from members on a biweekly basis, the company enables smarter reuse and recycling of a vast range of household materials that would otherwise end up in the trash or contaminating more traditional recycling services. Inspired by a six-year-old and his dad looking to recycle old batteries, Ridwell began in 2018 and offers service in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, and Atlanta. Ridwell commits to transparency, education, and a great customer experience to empower their members to make better decisions about their consumption and waste. For more information, please visit www.ridwell.com .

