Robot-Assisted Systems and Software Lead Robotic Dentistry Market, Offering Accurate and Efficient Dental Treatment Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Robotic Dentistry Market by Product and Services (Standalone Robots, Robot Assisted Systems, Software, Services), Application (Implantology, Endodontics), End User (Dental Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Academic, Research Institute) & Region – Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global robotic dentistry market is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2028 from USD 0.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.
The incidence of dental problems such as dental caries and the growing market for dental tourism in developing countries are major key drivers for the market. However, the high cost of standalone robots is the factor that impedes market growth.
By product and service, the robot-assisted system and software market is the larger segment in the robotic dentistry market in 2022
Standalone robot, robot-assisted system, and software and services. The robot-assisted system and software occupied the larger share of the robotic dentistry market in 2022. The robot-assisted system and software are less time-consuming and provide more accurate results for dental treatment. These factors are the major reasons for their higher growth. Additionally, the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing number of dental disorders and diseases are some of the major growth drivers for this segment.
Among application segments, the implantology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028
Out of the application segment, the implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the rising number of population suffering from dental diseases are contributing to the growth of the robotic dentistry market. Robotic dentistry has become widely used in implantology, which has considerably increased the availability of robot-assisted system and software, and the growing number of people opting for various dental procedures are expected to drive the demand for robotic dentistry in this application segment contributing to the growth of this market.
In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the robotic dentistry market
The primary factors driving the growth of the North American robotic dentistry market include the rising geriatric population and the growing expenditure of the government on oral healthcare across the region. The growing availability of reimbursement policies is favorable and contributes to the growth of the robotic dentistry market. There is certain growth in the number of dental hospitals and clinics, which also contributes to the growth of the market.
All the above-mentioned factors, and the introduction of advanced and new technologies, are contributing to the growth of the robotic dentistry market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Benefits of Robotic Surgery
- Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders
Restraints
- High Cost of Robotic Systems
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Dearth of Trained Professionals
- Limitations and Possibility of Errors
Industry Trends
- Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures
- Favorable Dental Insurance in US
