Roomvu Launches in the U.S. in Partnership with Leading RE, Realty One, and Growing Network of Brokerage Clients

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ – Roomvu, the real estate industry’s video marketing platform for residential real estate agents and brokerages, has announced its expansion into the U.S. in partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), Realty One, and a growing network of enterprise and corporate partners.

As an award-winning company recognized among the CIX Top 20 most innovative real estate technology companies in Canada and venture capital-backed by NAR REACH, Roomvu stands at the forefront of a growing trend in video marketing in the real estate industry. With a mission to transform property and personal marketing for real estate professionals, Roomvu leverages the support of NAR REACH, the investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. This strategic partnership fuels Roomvu’s U.S. launch, aiming to deliver unparalleled marketing support to real estate agents and brokerages with its advanced technology and services.

Jeff Kennedy, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at LeadingRE, praises Roomvu for revolutionizing the marketing landscape with its innovative approach. “Roomvu sets itself apart with its advanced marketing strategy, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to elevate your marketing efforts. Roomvu’s video customization capabilities empower you to create compelling visual content tailored to your specific needs, enabling you to captivate and resonate with your audience like never before. With Roomvu, you can rest assured that your marketing needs are fully met, allowing you to focus on what you do best – serving your clients and growing your business,” says Kennedy.

Roomvu’s AI marketing assistant platform offers automated, hyperlocal content creation, empowering real estate agents with a consistent and engaging online presence. This service is especially valuable for brokerages aiming to enhance their brand and agents striving to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

“Our expansion into the U.S. is not just a milestone for Roomvu but a significant opportunity for real estate professionals across the country,” said Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu. “Our partnerships with LeadingRE and RealtyOne are just the beginning. We are committed to providing our innovative video marketing solutions to help agents and brokerages enhance their brand visibility, engage more effectively with clients, and ultimately drive business growth in today’s competitive and challenging market.”

The U.S. launch comes after Roomvu’s successful track record in Canada, where the company has made significant strides in transforming real estate marketing through technology. Roomvu’s solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of the real estate industry, making marketing more accessible, effective, and efficient for agents and brokerages alike.

“The residential real estate industry is ripe for innovation, and Roomvu’s entry into the US marks a pivotal moment in this transformation,” said Tyler Thompson, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures and REACH. “By leveraging AI to produce customizable, hyper-local videos for REALTORS, Roomvu is setting a new standard for property marketing.”

About Roomvu

Roomvu is a leading AI video marketing platform dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions for real estate agents, brokerages, and REALTORS®. Recognized as one of the top 20 most innovative real estate technology companies in Canada by the Canadian Innovation Exchange , Roomvu is backed by REACH, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. With a focus on automated, high-quality, and hyperlocal content creation, Roomvu empowers real estate professionals to enhance their online presence, engage with clients, and drive business growth.

Learn more about Roomvu at roomvu.com.

About Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 138,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs. LeadingRE is also active in commercial real estate, with over 200 firms in 20 countries specializing in the commercial arena.

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at leadingre.com.

SOURCE Roomvu.com

