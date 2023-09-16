ROYPOW Showcases its All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System at RE+ 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Industry-leading lithium-ion battery and energy storage system supplier, ROYPOW unveiled its latest all-in-one residential energy storage system at the RE+ 2023 Exhibition, North America’s largest clean energy event, from September 12th to 14th, with a product launch scheduled on September 13th.

On the product launch day, ROYPOW invited Joe Ordia, a leading industry expert in home energy, including residential energy storage, and Ben Sullins, the tech YouTuber and influencer, to share their insights on how ROYPOW innovative residential energy storage systems contribute to users. Together with the media, they will explore the future of residential energy storage.

The ROYPOW residential energy storage system is an all-new solution for achieving home energy independence. Drawing from years of experience in lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage systems, ROYPOW’s residential system provides whole-home backup power with an impressive efficiency rate of 98%, a substantial power output of 10kW to 15 kW, and a capacity of up to 40 kWh. These combinations are powerful and will empower users to save electricity expenses by optimizing solar power utilization, promote energy freedom by seamlessly transitioning between PV-generated electricity and battery power consumption, and enhance electricity reliability by functioning as an off-grid system that ensures uninterrupted power to critical loads during outages with UPS-level switching time.

With an all-in-one design integrating the battery module, hybrid inverter, BMS, EMS, and more into a compact cabinet, ROYPOW’s residential energy storage system has the best of both worlds for aesthetic appeal and simplified installation. Within hours, it can be up and running, providing sufficient power to live off the grid. The modular design enables the battery modules to be stacked from 5 kWh to 40 kWh storage capacities to run more home appliances, including electric vehicle charging. Additionally, ROYPOW’s solution can be seamlessly integrated into new and existing PV systems.

Safety and intelligent management are also highlighted. The LiFePO 4 batteries, the safest, most durable, and most advanced lithium-ion battery technology, have up to ten years of design life and will last over 6,000 cycles. Integrated aerosols and the RSD (Rapid Shut Down) & AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter) help prevent electrical problems and fire, making ROYPOW one of the safest systems in the energy storage lineup. With Type 4X protections for water resistance and toughness in all weather conditions, owners will enjoy a significant reduction in maintenance costs. Conforming to the UL9540 for the system, UL 1741 and IEEE 1547 for the inverter, and UL1973 and UL9540A for the battery, it’s a powerful testament to the safety and performance of ROYPOW systems. Using the ROYPOW app or the web interface allows users to monitor solar generation, battery power and usage, and household consumption in real time. Users can set their preferences to optimize for energy independence, outage protection or savings all while controlling the system from anywhere with remote access. A key feature is Instant Alerts, which keep homeowners informed through notifications of system status, completely configurable by the user.

To ensure peace of mind, ROYPOW systems carry a 10-year warranty. Moreover, ROYPOW has established a local network to provide all-around support for installers and distributors, from installation and sales training and online technical support to local warehousing of spare parts stock.

“As the world moves toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, residential energy storage systems that support whole-home power backup, high power capacity, enhanced intelligence, and more are the way to go, which is what ROYPOW works for, providing a promising way to produce and store renewable energy at the household level increasing energy resilience and self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on the grid,” said Michael, Vice President of ROYPOW Technology.

For more information and inquiry, please visit www.roypowtech.com.

