Rummy Passion Raises the Bar: Instant Withdrawals Now Available for All Tiers

PANCHKULA, India, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rummy Passion, India’s Most Loved Rummy App, has updated its Instant Withdrawals feature, expanding accessibility to a broader audience. This update now enables users in the Silver Tier, the basic level, to instantly withdraw their winnings directly into their bank accounts

Previously, the Instant Withdrawals feature was limited to Gold Tier, Platinum Tier, and Black Tier users. However, with this recent upgrade, Silver Tier users can also benefit from this feature. To qualify for Instant Withdrawals, players need to complete KYC verification, make a successful deposit, and maintain a collusion-free gaming record on Rummy Passion.

Gagan Kharbanda, Chief Operating Officer of Passion Gaming, said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to improving user experience, Rummy Passion is delighted to introduce this change. We firmly believe that it will not only enhance the overall gaming experience but also establish Rummy Passion as the preferred choice for rummy enthusiasts. In the current evolving landscape of online gaming in India, we are committed to elevating the gameplay experience for our players by offering features like Instant Withdrawals to users across all tiers and a 100% GST Cash Bonus on every deposit.”

About Rummy Passion

Passion Gaming , one of the best online skill gaming companies in India, offers Online Cash Rummy games to over 8 Million Players through its flagship product, Rummy Passion .

Rummy Passion ranks as one of India’s best Rummy apps that offers a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It’s an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 8 million players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from the EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India along with exciting rewards on all deposits .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/rummy-passion-raises-the-bar-instant-withdrawals-now-available-for-all-tiers-301956236.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

