Sandra Bullock answering quickfire questions from Stephen Colbert is a real rollercoaster

Interviews about work are all very well and good, but sometimes you really want “plumb the depths,” as Stephen Colbert puts it, and get to know the actual person sat in front of you.

Enter Colbert’s “questionert”, a series of rapid-fire questions that ranges from favourite food items to deep existential questions about life and death, and which Sandra Bullock does her best to answer in the video above.

The key takeaways? Bullock is a big fan of Prince, The Matrix, and BLT sandwiches. And in amongst a lot of giggling, she also has some pretty poignant words to say about what she thinks happens after we die.

“I think our energy stays around the ones we love.”

