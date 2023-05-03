Sarah Baeumler Announces Pop-Up Shop at Toronto Stackt Market

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ — HGTV Canada’s “Island of Bryan” star and “Rock the Block” competitor, Sarah Baeumler, has announced the launch of her first pop-up shop at the Stackt Market in Toronto on May 6. The shop will feature a variety of sustainably sourced and thoughtfully curated home accessories, jewelry, bath & body products, and so much more.

Deeply inspired by natural materials, eye-catching details and authentic stories, Sarah has hand-picked all items to be featured in the pop-up. She has also partnered with knowledgeable artisans and innovators across all industries to deliver the most authentic experiences and high-quality products to her community.

The grand opening for the pop-up is set for Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Sarah will meet and greet guests and provide behind-the-scenes details of her featured products from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Following the grand opening, Sarah will remain in residency at the Stackt Market through July 31. Shop hours through the residency are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Tuesday through Sunday.

About Sarah Baeumler

Sarah Baeumler is a Canadian television personality, award-winning interior designer, co-owner of boutique resort Caerula Mar Club and founder of her namesake lifestyle brand. She is best known for her appearances on the HGTV Canada series “Island of Bryan” and “House of Bryan” alongside her husband, Bryan Baeumler. At heart, Sarah is a creative entrepreneur and a visual storyteller. She believes intentionally designed products and services inspire a more authentic, curious, and fulfilling life. For more information on Sarah’s products, visit www.sarahbaeumler.com , or connect with Sarah on Instagram (@SarahBaeumler).

SOURCE Sarah Baeumler