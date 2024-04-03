JOHANNESBURG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sasol has streamlined the portfolios of the members of its Group Executive Committee (GEC). Effective 1 April 2024, Sasol’s GEC comprises the following members:

Mr Simon Baloyi, Executive Director and President and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr Hanré Rossouw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer;

Mr Vuyo Kahla, Executive Director and Executive Vice President: Commercial and Legal, responsible for Legal, Intellectual Property and Compliance, Assurance, Information Management, Supply Chain and Company Secretarial Services;

Mr Hermann Wenhold, Executive Vice President: Mining, Risk and Safety, Health and Environment.

Mr Victor Bester, Executive Vice President: Operations and Projects Southern Africa;

Mr Christian Herrmann, Executive Vice President: Marketing and Sales Energy and Chemicals Southern Africa;

Ms Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice President: Human Resources and Corporate Affairs;

Dr Sarushen Pillay, Executive Vice President: Business Building, Strategy and Technology; and

Mr Brad Griffith , Executive Vice President: Chemicals Business. Mr Griffith will retire on 30 June 2024 and will be succeeded by Ms Antje Gerber on 15 April 2024 , who joins Sasol as Executive Vice President: International Chemicals.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

investor.relations@sasol.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sasol-announces-streamlined-group-executive-committee-including-changes-to-important-functions-and-executive-responsibilities-of-directors-302107009.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

