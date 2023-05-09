Satellite IoT Market to reach $8.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 21.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global satellite IoT market is driven by the increase in use of satellite IoT to automate routine processes in agriculture industry

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Satellite IoT Market by Service Type (Direct-to-Satellite and Satellite IoT Backhaul), Frequency Band (L-Band, Ku and Ka-Band, S-Band, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Agriculture, Maritime, Healthcare, Military and Defense, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″ According to the report, the global generated $1.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The growth of the global satellite IoT market is driven by the increase in use of satellite IoT to automate routine processes in agriculture industry. However, the high cost of innovation, and budget constraints hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid changes in business model software due to the geographical expansion of the businesses is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $8.7 Billion CAGR 21.1 % No. of Pages in Report 469 Segments covered Service Type, Frequency Band, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for interconnectivity between devices in remote areas Increase in use of satellite IoT to automate routine processes in agriculture industry Opportunities Surge in adoption of low earth orbit-based connectivity in satellite IoT Rise in use of satellite IoT in industries to enhance productivity Restraints High cost of implementation and maintenance Reduction in the quality of connection due to poor weather conditions

Covid-19 scenario-

* The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the global satellite IoT market, owing to the expansion of the range of IoT services and surge in demand for enhanced and reliable connectivity.

* During the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of satellite IoT increased as it provided direct support, connectivity, and flexibility for workers regardless of the location they were working from.

* During the pandemic period, IoT services provided by satellites overcame the limitations of scalability by providing truly global connectivity that can even reach devices with limited or no access to terrestrial networks.

The direct-to-satellite segment to rule the market-

By service type, the direct-to-satellite segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-thirds of the global satellite IoT market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The satellite IoT backhaul segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, owing to deployment of low-power devices dispersed over wide geographical areas. Satellites will play a key role in bridging the gap towards a pervasive IoT able to easily handle disaster recovery scenarios (earthquakes, tsunamis, flash floods, and others.), where the presence of a resilient backhauling communications infrastructure is crucial.

The L-band segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By frequency band, the L-band segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the global satellite IoT market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The Ku and Ka-band segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing frequency on Ka-band system can get more bandwidth, which means a higher data transfer rate.

The large enterprises segment to dominate by 2031

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global satellite IoT market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 23.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in number of SMEs in developing IT infrastructures in Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, and India. The adoption of satellite IoT is expected to increase to optimize the business capabilities of small & medium-sized enterprises.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global satellite IoT market revenue. The Europe region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increase in use of cloud in satellite IoT that is central to both modern communications scenarios for remote operations and the gathering, processing, and distributing tremendous amounts of data from space.

Leading Market Players-

ORBCOMM

Iridium Communications Inc.

Inmarsat Global Limited

Airbus

Astrocast

Intelsat

Globalstar

Thales

OQ Technology

Eutelsat Communications S.A.

The report analyzes these key players in the global satellite IoT market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

