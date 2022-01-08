Save 62% on this white noise machine and sleep soundly tonight

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Soothe-n-Sleep White Noise Machine is just $29.99 at the Mashable Shop as of Jan. 5.

There’s truly nothing better than a good night’s sleep. But that’s a whole lot harder for some to achieve than others. For those who struggle to reach their full eight hours, there’s a simple solution: Get a sound machine.

There’s a reason babies are lulled to sleep by some steady white noise — it works. So, why not try it for yourself? The Soothe-n-Sleep White Noise Machine is a great option and is currently discounted from $79 to just $29.99.

About the size of a coaster, the Soothe-n-Sleep is compact and portable, making it easy to carry with you for a night away from home. It even comes with a lanyard, so you can hang it up anywhere you please.

There are 10 different built-in sounds to choose from, including white noise, lullabies, and nature sounds. So, if white noise doesn’t do it for you, you can find something that does. It also has three different interval timers — 15, 30, and 60 minutes — so you can set it and forget it while you drift off to sleep. The automatic noise detection feature will turn it back on automatically if it detects a noise. So, if you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep, it’s got your back. The rechargeable battery lasts for about 23 hours, or a few nights of sleep, of use before it needs some juice.

Not necessarily just for sleep, you can use this white noise machine for focusing in the office or a dorm room, helping soothe anxiety throughout the day, and so much more. And thanks to its compact design, it’s easy to take with you just about anywhere.

The Soothe-n-Sleep is typically $79, but for a limited time, you can snag it for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.