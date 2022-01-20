Save 72% on a subscription to Surfshark One VPN

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 18, you can get a one-year subscription to Surfshark for just $47.76 instead of $173 — that’s 72% off.

If you still haven’t signed up for a VPN service, your personal information and identity could be at risk as you read this. VPN protection isn’t just for techies. If you’ve ever made an online purchase, you need to protect your devices from potential threats.

The good news is, it’s easier and more affordable than ever to get a top-notch VPN for your home internet connection. With Surfshark One, you can get coverage for a full year on sale for 72% off with this deal.

Surfshark One allows you to browse the internet completely trace-free. No one will ever be able to keep track of what you’re looking up, which means Instagram will not be using your personal shopping information to feed you more ads. No one will be able to target your interests or shopping habits, which keeps you safe from potential scams. Even when you’re on a public WiFi account, you’ll still receive the exact same protection. As long as you’re on your personal devices with Surfshark loaded onto them, you’re basically untraceable.

The antivirus portion of Surfshark provides protection in real-time from suspect links or malicious apps. You can completely control your security by performing full scans on-demand or customizing them to specific or frequently-used folders. You can even set up scheduled scans so you can let it do its thing without worrying about it.

Normally, a year-long subscription to Surfshark One retails for $173, since you get a VPN plus antivirus protection for unlimited devices. But for a limited time, you can shave 72% off and protect your entire family’s devices for just $47.76.

