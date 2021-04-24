fbpx
Save 91% on this powerful encryption software subscription
April 24, 2021

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

A lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software is on sale.
Image: pexels

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software is on sale for £21.44 as of April 23, saving you 91% on list price.

Rather than dwell on what-ifs, help ensure your private information stays private with a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software.

GhostVolt lets you encrypt documents, photos, videos, or files on your computer with AES encryption, then add a personal password in order to access them. It’s built to work just like a typical file explorer, so learning to use it will likely be easy.

Besides simply storing your files securely, GhostVolt allows for secure sharing through Microsoft OneDrive integration. This is how it works:

Ready to lock up your digital assets? Snag a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software for only £21.44 (regularly £250) for a limited time.

