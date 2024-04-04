Savvas Learning Company Earns 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

Savvas garners national recognition for its commitment to a people-first culture

PARAMUS, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that it has received the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, an honor which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business. This is the third year in a row that Savvas has earned this honor.

“As a mission-driven organization, [Savvas] remains committed to fostering a people-first culture…”

“It’s an honor to be named a Top Workplaces USA winner. This award is based on the authentic feedback from our employees. I want to thank them — they are the ones who have truly earned this award,” said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. “As a mission-driven organization, we remain committed to fostering a people-first culture in which our employees feel inspired, engaged, and valued. Their dedication and contributions are vital to helping us fulfill our mission of developing and delivering learning solutions that empower teachers and improve student outcomes.”

Top Workplaces USA, the premier employer recognition program sponsored by USA TODAY and technology company Energage, showcases organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture. In addition to producing Top Workplaces USA and regional recognition programs in 65 major U.S. markets, Energage also recognizes companies for aspects of their culture that are critical to an organization’s success. Selection for all of these programs is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through Energage’s confidential, research-backed, employee engagement survey.

Savvas has also received — for three years in a row — Energage’s Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence award, which honors outstanding woman-led businesses.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures and strong workplace environments. Winners were selected based on employee survey responses from more than 2,200 participating organizations nationwide, on 15 aspects of workplace culture such as direction, values, innovation, and leadership.

“Being honored with a Top Workplaces award is a distinctive mark of excellence, setting companies apart in a recognizable way,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “The award exemplifies the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula to supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

